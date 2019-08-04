Aug. 04-- Aug. 4--The Yakima area will see its first triple-digit temperatures of the summer early this week, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service in Pendleton, Ore.
Temperatures will start climbing Sunday, when the high is expected to reach 95 degrees. According to the NWS, high temperatures will then reach or approach 100 degrees through Wednesday.
Forecasters predict highs of 100, 97 and 98 on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
The hot temperatures will be an adjustment for residents who have experienced a relatively mild summer so far.
"Most of the summer (temperatures) have been in the 80s to low 90s," said Robert Cramp, a forecaster for the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
In anticipation of hot weather, the Yakima Fire Department issued a news release Friday providing safety tips from the American Red Cross and National Safety Council. Tips include:
* Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach 100 degrees, even on a milder day.
* Stay hydrated by drinking water or other healthy fluids.
* Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, spend much of their time alone or could be affected by the heat.
* Check on animals frequently to make sure they're not suffering from the heat. Provide them plenty of cold water.
* Take frequent breaks if working outdoors.
* Limit playtime at peak sun exposure and familiarize yourself with signs of heat illnesses.
* Avoid playing with playground equipment hot to the touch; it's too hot for a child's bare skin.
The National Weather Service offers tips on identifying symptoms of heat exhaustion compared to the more severe heatstroke:
* Nausea or vomiting are symptoms in both heat exhaustion and heatstroke. A rapid, weak pulse is also a symptom of both illnesses.
* Heat exhaustion causes one to be faint or dizzy. A heatstroke may result in a throbbing headache.
* Heat exhaustion comes with excessive sweating, while there is no sweating with a heatstroke.
* Skin remains cool and clammy during heat exhaustion, while body temperatures could rise to more than 103 degrees in a heatstroke.
* Heatstroke can cause a loss of consciousness.
One can treat heat exhaustion by going to a cooler, air-conditioned location, drinking water or taking a cold shower. Those who show signs of heatstroke need medical treatment.
After calling 911, actions should be taken to cool the person affected by heatstroke until medical help arrives.
