Aug. 13-- Aug. 13--Former Gonzaga Bulldog forward Jeremy Jones will begin his professional basketball career in Austria.
Jones has signed with the Kapfenberg Bulls, according to the team's Website.
The 6-foot-7 Jones came off the bench in 95 of 96 career games at Gonzaga. He was an important role player last season, averaging 14.1 minutes, 3.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. Jones made 61% of his shots, including 45.8% behind the 3-point arc.
Jones had 14 points and 11 rebounds in a win over Illinois at the Maui Invitational. He averaged 7 points and 7.7 rebounds in three GU victories in Maui.
Jones transferred to GU from Rice, where he averaged 14.4 minutes, 2.2 points and 2.8 rebounds as a freshman.
Alberts to play in Sweden: Former Gonzaga guard Bryan Alberts, who finished his career at Long Beach State, has signed with Djurgarden Basket, the Swedish professional team announced.
Alberts averaged in double figures -- 10.5 points last season and 11.3 in 2018 -- while making 37% of his career 3-point attempts at Long Beach State. He started 49 of 57 games.
The 6-foot-5 Alberts started 10 games and averaged 11.4 minutes as a freshman at Gonzaga in 2016. His playing time dwindled to 5.9 minutes in 23 appearances in 2017.
Hachimura leads Japan's victory: Rui Hachimura scored 35 points to lead Japan past New Zealand 99-89 Monday in an exhibition matchup leading up to the FIBA World Cup.
The former Zag was 11 of 15 from the field, including 2 of 2 on 3-pointers, and made 7 of 14 free throws.
Japan opens the World Cup against Turkey on Sept. 1 in China. Japan faces the Czech Republic on Sept. 3 and the U.S. on Sept 5.