Sept. 10-- Sep. 10--Kyle Wiltjer heated up late and Kevin Pangos never got untracked as Canada closed the FIBA World Cup with an 82-76 loss to Germany on Monday.
Wiltjer led Canada (2-3) with 18 points and added five rebounds. The former Gonzaga standout made 6 of 19 shots, including 3 of 14 3-pointers. Wiltjer averaged 16.4 points and made 15 3s in the tournament.
Pangos missed all eight of his shot attempts and finished with one point and one rebound. The former GU point guard averaged 8.2 points and 5.2 assists.
Canada finished 21st in the 32-team field.
Lithuania settled for ninth place after a 74-55 victory over the Dominican Republic. Former Zag Domantas Sabonis didn't play. He averaged 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
Japan dropped to 0-5 after falling to Montenegro 80-65. Ex-Zag Rui Hachimura didn't play in the final two games to rest up for Washington Wizards training camp. Japan finished 31st.