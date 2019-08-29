Aug. 29-- Aug. 29--Courtney Vandersloot is making more history.
On Tuesday night, the former Gonzaga All-American had 10 assists to bring her single-season total to 263 and break her WNBA record set last year.
"If it wasn't for my teammates, I would be getting zero assists," the Chicago Sky point guard said after a 93-85 loss at Minnesota.
"So, you know, I'm lucky to have a lot of threats on this team," Vandersloot said. "People just make baskets. It's my job to give it to them. They just do the rest."
After getting five assists in the first half to tie her mark of 258, Vandersloot found Diamond DeShields on an inbounds pass early in the third quarter to break the record.
The record breaker, number 2??5??9?? season assist for @Sloot22!
And it was a BEAUTY to @diamonddoesit1 pic.twitter.com/sSR7xrnqlo
-- Chicago Sky (@wnbachicagosky) August 28, 2019