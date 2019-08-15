Aug. 15-- Aug. 15--A knee injury has ended former Gonzaga standout Kelly Olynyk's stint with the Canadian national team this summer.
Olynyk injured his knee while taking an awkward fall during an exhibition game against Nigeria in preparation for the FIBA World Cup at the end of the month. It was initially believed Olynyk would be sidelined for one week, but an MRI showed a bone bruise in his right knee.
The 7-foot center/forward is expected to be ready for the upcoming NBA season, according to a Miami Heat release. Olynyk is entering his third season with Miami after playing four seasons with the Boston Celtics.
He averaged 10 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists as a part-time starter last season for the Heat.
Former GU standouts Kevin Pangos and Kyle Wiltjer have played extended minutes in exhibition games for Canada, which faces Australia in a World Cup opener on Sept. 1 in China.