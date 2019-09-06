Sept. 06-- Sep. 6--Team USA's dominant performance made for a tough outing for former Gonzaga standout Rui Hachimura and his Japanese teammates Thursday at the FIBA World Cup in China.
Hachimura scored just four points -- two in spectacular fashion with a soaring dunk over Myles Turner -- in Japan's lopsided 98-45 loss to an American team that was much sharper after narrowly escaping with an overtime win over Turkey on Tuesday.
Hachimura, who averaged 18 points in Japan's first two games, was just 2 of 8 from the field in 24 minutes. Harrison Barnes was the primary defender on Hachimura.
Hachimura finished with four rebounds and two steals for Japan (0-3), which drops into the classification round to determine places 17-32. The U.S. (3-0) faces Greece and NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in the second round.
Hachimura supplied one of Japan's few highlights when he drove past a defender down the middle of the lane and dunked over Turner in the third quarter.
Lithuania (2-1), with former Zag Domantas Sabonis, suffered its first loss in the tournament, 87-82 to Australia. Both teams advance to the second round.
Sabonis made 4 of 6 field-goal attempts and finished with 12 points, four rebounds and four assists.
Former Washington State center Aron Baynes posted a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds in 26 minutes for Australia (3-0). The Aussies received key contributions from former Saint Mary's Gaels Patty Mills (23 points), Jock Landale (10 points) and Matthew Dellavedova (10 points, five assists).
Kevin Pangos made three 3-pointers and scored 13 points in Canada's 82-60 win over Senegal. The former Zag added five assists and five rebounds for Canada (1-2), which will play in the classification round.
Kyle Wiltjer had five points and two boards. The former Zag made his first start in the World Cup after scoring 24 points in Tuesday's loss to Lithuania.
Guy Landry Edi, another ex-Zag, was limited to one point and one rebound in Ivory Coast's 80-63 loss to Poland on Wednesday. Ivory Coast finished 0-3 in pool play.