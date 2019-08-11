Aug. 11-- Aug. 11--They were almost assuredly chants to honor him. But perhaps they were desperate calls to rescue the Mariners and their tepid offense from being shutout by one of their own.
In the final game of the weekend series that celebrated Edgar Martinez's induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame, the familiar chants of Edgaaaaarr!! Edgaaaarrr!! were volleyed back and forth between the fans on the third base side and the first base side of T-Mobile Park during the eighth inning.
Edgaaarr! (Help the Mariners)
Edgaaarr! (Please help them score one just run)
Edgaaarr! (Just come pinch hit!)
With a crowd 24,219 in attendance, they rang throughout the building.
If only the Martinez of yesteryear, or even the Martinez of now, could've grabbed one of his many Louisville Sluggers, slathered in pine tar, and step to the plate. He'd fix things. Or at least give Seattle some hope.
But there was no helping the Mariners against Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough, who is, yes, a former Mariner prospect that was traded to Tampa along with Mallex Smith and a minor leaguer for lefty starter Drew Smyly, who never pitched a game for the Mariners due to injury. The gangly lefty delivered the best game of his career against the team that traded him away, pitching the Rays to a 1-0 victory and a three-game series sweep.
"Rough series, losing sucks," manager Scott Servais said. "It does. We played competitive games and were right in them with a team that's competing for the wild card. They are driving by pitching and we knew that coming into the series and they made big pitches and shut us down."
Yarbrough pitched 8 2/3 shutout innings, allowing three hits with no walks and eight strikeouts on 99 pitches.
"Yarbrough threw a heck of a ball game," Servais said. "It's a different arm slot. There's a little funkiness to it with a a little deception to it. You have to give him credit. He threw a ton of strikes, he threw his breaking ball and got that cutter over any time he needed it and located really well."
It could've been a somewhat historic outing for a Rays franchise that hasn't a complete game from one of its starters since May 14, 2016. That's the longest drought in Major League Baseball. Heck, it was just the second time a starter had pitched into the ninth inning.
But instead of letting Yarbrough face one more batter and try for a three-hit shutout, Rays manager Kevin Cash, doing what he's always done since taking over for Joe Maddon in 2014, pulled his young lefty with two outs in the ninth inning.
As Cash called time and walked to the mound, Yarbrough shrugged his shoulders in disbelief. He
Apparently the fear of facing Domingo Santana, who was 0 for 2 and had reached on a catcher's interference, in three plate appearances off Yarbrough was too great to take the risk. To be fair, Santana is hitting a smooth .149 (11 for 74) with three homers and 36 strikeouts in his last 22 games.
Cash gave the ball to closer Emilio Pagan, also a former Mariner, to get the final out. who got pinch-hitter Omar Narvaez to ground out sharply to end the game.
"The thought process, simply, was that inning we knew Santana was coming up there and we liked the matchup better with Pagan. Very difficult decision obviously given what [Yarbrough] provided for us, but it felt like it gave us the best chance to win."
Wade LeBlanc took a tough loss, pitching seven innings and allowing just one run.
The Rays' lone run came in the fourth inning when the bespectacled Eric Sogard broke a scoreless tie by launching his 13th homer of the season into the right field seats. LeBlanc left a 3-2 fastball over the middle of the plate. It was one of the few mistakes LeBlanc made on the day and Sogard didn't miss it.