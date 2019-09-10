Sept. 10-- Sep. 10--Former Navy SEAL team leader Rob O'Neill will kick off the 2019-20 Yakima Town Hall speaker series on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
O'Neill is the author of the memoir, "The Operator: Firing the Shots That Killed Osama bin Laden and My Years as a SEAL Team Warrior." A former SEAL Team Six leader with the Naval Special Warfare Development Group, he deployed more than a dozen times and held combat leadership roles in over 400 combat missions in four different theaters of war. He's currently a contributor to Fox News.
His talk starts at 11 a.m. at The Capitol Theatre.
Other speakers include Alex Banayan on Oct. 23, Dr. Edith Widder on Nov. 13, Chuck Underwood on March 4 and Monica Lewinsky on April 1.
For more information, go to www.yakimatownhall.com or call 509-853-2787.