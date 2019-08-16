Aug. 16-- Aug. 16--Two former Anacortes baseball players boosted the Everett Merchants summer team to a stellar season.
Caden Cornett, a pitcher who is headed into a redshirt freshman season at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, led the league with six wins and a 0.71 earned-run average.
Fellow pitcher Cody Culp led the league in strikeouts (55) and innings pitched (51), and was second in the league in wins (four) and ERA (2.12).
Culp is a 2012 Anacortes graduate who played at Bellevue College and the University of Hawaii, where he was a Big West honorable mention pick his senior year.
Everett went 27-9-1, including 13-6 in the Pacific International League.
The team is made up of current college players and former college and pro players.
Several players from Skagit Valley College were on this year's roster, including Trevor Cassell and Jake Tilley.