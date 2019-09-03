Sept. 03-- Sep. 3--The state Department of Children, Youth and Families will have two evening fairs in Yakima in September for families interested in fostering children.
The events on Sept. 17 and 19 will serve as opportunities for anyone interested in foster care to connect with foster resources, as well as to provide information to anyone who wants to learn more about the system.
They will be put on by DCYF in coordination with organizations like Fostering WA of Eastern Washington University and CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates.
The foster care fairs are scheduled from 5:30-7 p.m. On Sept. 17, the event will be at Casey Family Programs at 404 N. Third St. in Yakima, and on Sept. 19 it will be at Cascade Garden at 5704 W. Washington Ave. in Yakima.
