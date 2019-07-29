Five people were found dead Sunday night following a reported shooting in Chippewa County, Wis.
The Chippewa County Sheriff's Department responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting at a residence in the Village of Lake Hallie, just north of Eau Claire. Sheriff James Kowalczyk said in an interview with WQOW-TV on Monday that officers had arrived at 10:20 p.m. and discovered the lifeless bodies of a man and woman _ one of which was the suspected shooter _ and two other adult family members who suffered gunshot wounds.
The two survivors were being treated for their injuries at an area hospital.
Deputies visited the home of the suspected shooter's family in the Town of Lafayette. Inside, officers discovered three dead of an apparent homicide.
Authorities say the same suspect was believed to be responsible for both shootings. Kowalcyzk would not comment on whether the suspect died by suicide.
The public is not in jeopardy, according to a statement from the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department.
