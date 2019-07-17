July 17-- Jul. 17--Four former Gonzaga standouts have been invited to the Canadian national team training camp in preparation for the FIBA World Cup.
Brandon Clarke, Kelly Olynyk, Kevin Pangos and Kyle Wiltjer are among 29 players invited to training camp in early August in Toronto. A final list of invitees will be announced prior to the camp.
Clarke, named MVP of the NBA Summer League on Monday, was born in Vancouver, B.C. The Memphis Grizzlies forward moved at the age of 3 with his family to Phoenix. He's one of four first-round picks from the 2019 NBA draft invited to the training camp.
Pangos, a four-year starter at Gonzaga, is from Newmarket, about an hour's drive north of Toronto. He plays professionally for FC Barcelona.
Olynyk, who is from Kamloops, B.C., has played six NBA seasons, the last two with Miami. Seventeen of the 29 players invited are on NBA rosters.
Wiltjer, who has dual citizenship, played last year for Unicaja Malaga in Spain. His father, Greg, played for Canada in the 1984 Olympics.
Olynyk and Pangos played for Canada in a qualifying round last September. Olynyk had 20 points and 19 rebounds and Pangos added 10 points and eight assists in a victory over Brazil in Quebec.
The World Cup runs Aug. 31-Sept. 15 in China with a record 32 teams participating. Former Zag Rui Hachimura helped lead Japan to a World Cup berth.