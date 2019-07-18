July 18-- Jul. 18--Four Gonzaga Bulldogs were named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches' 2018-19 Honors Court.
Josh Perkins and Corey Kispert, both starters last season, and walk-ons Jack Beach and Alex Martin were honored by the NABC. Perkins, Beach and Martin were recognized for the second straight year.
To be eligible for the Honors Court, student-athletes must carry at least a 3.2 grade-point average, be a junior or senior academically and be at their current school for at least one year.
Perkins was named the West Coast Conference Mike Gilleran male Scholar-Athlete of the Year last year as a senior. He had a 3.24 GPA as an undergraduate and earned a 3.66 in his graduate program. He's been named to the WCC Commissioner's honor roll the last three years.
Kispert, a business administration major, has a 3.47 GPA and was named academic All-WCC last year. Beach graduated with an undergraduate degree in business administration, while Martin graduated as a sport management major.