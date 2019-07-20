July 20-- Jul. 20--Corey Prugh's pursuit of a fifth Rosauers Open Invitational title is off to a good start, but he has a lot of company on the leaderboard.
Prugh, golf coach at Community Colleges of Spokane, eagled two par-5s en route to a 6-under 65 in Friday's opening round at Indian Canyon. He holds a one-shot lead in the 54-hole tournament over five players, including The Fairways' Todd Pence.
Prugh, the champion in 2009, 2011, 2013 and 2015, eagled No. 2 and No. 18. He had birdies at Nos. 3, 7 and 10, with his lone bogey on the par-4 5th. Pence had eight birdies, five on the front side.
Shane Prante, teaching pro at The Home Course in DuPont, Washington, made six birdies and one bogey for a 5-under 66. He won the Washington Open in May, the first major on the PGA Pacific Northwest Section circuit.
The fivesome at 66 includes Justin Wiles, from Running Y Ranch in Klamath Falls, Oregon; Jason Lambert, assistant pro at Meadow Lakes in Prineville, Oregon; and Tony Robydek, teaching pro at Meadow Park in Tacoma.
Tyler McDougall, assistant pro at Glendale Country Club in Bellevue, and Brian Nosler, owner of Loose Cannon Golf Studio in Portland, both shot 67s. Former champions Tim Feenstra (2014), Jeff Coston (1997, 2006 and 2008) and Brady Sharp (2017) all finished at 3-under 68.