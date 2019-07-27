July 27-- Jul. 27--For the first time in the 37-year history of the The National Association of Sports Officials Summit, the annual event is being held in the state of Washington.
The Davenport Grand Hotel, to be exact.
Officials from all levels and sports around the country will be in downtown Spokane from Sunday to Tuesday to network, participate in workshops, discuss innovation and focus on topics affecting the industry.
Over a dozen notable officiating figures from various major college and professional sports will be speaking at the summit, including Fox Sports rules analyst Mike Pereira, NCAA Division I men's officiating coordinator J.D. Collins and director of NBA referee performance Joe Crawford.
The Summit -- the industry event of the year, according to NASO -- has been held n nearly every major U.S. city since it's inception, including Portland in 2012 and 2003, the first time the event came to the Northwest. It was in New Orleans last year.
Guests can register and attend the three-day event Sunday for a $175 fee.
Dozens of exhibitors will be at the summit, including Adams USA and Referee Magazine.
"The Summit is vital not only to the officiating world, but also to the larger sports world," the event's website said. "Better officiating leads to a more enjoyable experience for the participants and ultimately to the overall improvement of the game. We invite anyone with an interest in athletics to take part in the annual Sports Officiating Summit."