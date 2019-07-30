FRANKFURT, Germany _ German authorities have formally arrested the 40-year-old man suspected of pushing an 8-year-old boy and his mother in front of a train in Frankfurt, prosecutors in Frankfurt said on Tuesday.
Prosecutors said he is accused of one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder. He was brought before a judge on Tuesday afternoon, and would now remain in custody, a spokeswoman for the prosecutors said.
Swiss police had already issued an arrest warrant for the suspect for allegedly threatening his neighbor and his own family in his Swiss hometown of Waedenswil near Zurich. Swiss authorities said he would face domestic abuse charges after the proceedings against him in Germany had been concluded.
Swiss police on Tuesday ruled out the possibility that the man was radicalized or that he had a terrorist background.
Around 400 people took part in a memorial ceremony in Frankfurt for the killed boy on Tuesday evening. People were encouraged to sign a book of condolence at the event.
"We cannot believe that a life that only just began should end so pointlessly," Carsten Baumann, the leader of the Christian charity that organized the event, said.
The memorial ceremony was attended by Catholics and Protestants from local congregations and by members of Frankfurt's Eritrean church.
"We must now stop thoughts of hate from beginning to take hold," Pastor Jutta Jekel said at the memorial. "We must stick together, and not let ourselves get carried away with anger and violence."
On Monday, the 40-year-old Eritrean national was seen pushing an 8-year-old boy and his mother off a platform at Frankfurt central train station and onto the train tracks. The 40-year-old woman was able to save herself and avoid the oncoming high-speed train, but her son suffered fatal injuries.
A third person was also pushed but managed to avoid falling off the platform. German law enforcement authorities said the man did not know the victims.
The Orthodox Christian suspect had lived "inconspicuously" until last Thursday's domestic incident that involved his wife, their children who are aged 1, 3 and 4, as well as his neighbor, said Bruno Keller, the deputy police chief for the Zurich region at a press briefing on Tuesday.
Swiss authorities also said the suspect had been in psychiatric care earlier this year, and that documents relating to his treatment and diagnosis had been found when they searched his home.
The man arrived in Switzerland illegally in 2006, where he applied for asylum.
He was granted asylum two years later and has since been categorized by Swiss authorities as "well integrated," German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said at a meeting with security officials on Tuesday.
He had worked for Zurich's public transport company until January but had been on sick leave since then.
The suspect had been touted as an example of successful integration, Seehofer added.
Foreigners can obtain a permanent residency permit after having lived in Switzerland for at least five years.
In light of the attack, Seehofer called for increased security and more police at train stations. He also reiterated his call for more video surveillance in public spaces.
