July 17-- Jul. 17--A struggling, injury-depleted lineup and a matchup against Bend's ace left the Pippins in need of some strong pitching Tuesday night.
Oregon sophomore Tyler Frazier answered the call, delivering his longest outing since high school. Bend only advanced one runner to second base all night and Yakima Valley held on for its second 1-0 win in as many weeks.
"The whole game I just knew that if they got me one, we were winning this game because I felt I was that locked in," Frazier said. "I had control of everything and I was out there having fun."
Mark Woinarowicz came out of the bullpen to keep Bend at bay, giving up just one hit in two scoreless innings. Even a ninth-inning error couldn't derail the Pippins, who responded by turning a game-ending double play.
The Pippins' offense did just enough against Gil Luna, the West Coast League's reigning pitcher of the week. Two of three hits against the lefthander came in the fifth inning, when Nick DiCarlo lined a two-out RBI single to center field.
Luna's six strikeouts pulled him even with Yakima Valley's Joe Magrisi. But unlike the Pippins' ace, Luna's control issues continue to haunt him and he left the game after his fifth walk loaded the base in the seventh inning.
"Those are the toughest (pitchers) because they're not afraid to throw any pitch in any count," Yakima Valley coach Marcus McKimmy said. "You have to be able to control the hitting zone, which we did."
Frazier turned in a much more efficient performance, facing just one batter more than the minimum through six innings. He struck out eight and walked just two, including one in the seventh inning when Bend got a runner to second base for the first time.
That threat quickly evaporated thanks to a double play on Frazier's final pitch of the night. He consistently worked ahead in counts and relied on his fastball and slider with two strikes, at one point striking out six of eight hitters.
"I don't throw hard," Frazier said. "I don't even hit 90. My first instinct is I've got to get this first-pitch strike just so I can be one up in the count."
His fastball stayed consistently in the mid-80s and Frazier's defense rewarded his faith in them when given the chance. After Nico Burgarello lined a single to left for Bend's first hit, outfielders tracked down two deep fly balls before catcher Brett Wells caught Burgarello trying to steal second for the third out.
The Pippins managed just three hits, all singles, including the one by Zach Meddings that led to a run in the fifth. But it was pinch-runner Eddy Pelc who scored the game's only run after Meddings left the game with an injury, an all-too-common sight for Yakima Valley this season.
Pitchers like Joe Magrisi and Jack Gonzales have turned in quality starts to carry the Pippins even on nights when the bats never got going. Frazier can add his name to that list and he's eager to put in the work needed to carry forward this success.
"I would love to do it every time, become the starter," Frazier said. "I want the guys to know that when I'm on the mound we're going to win this game. It's great competing against those guys, even dudes in our 'pen."
