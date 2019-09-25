Dear Abby: My husband’s best friend remarried a couple of years ago, and the new wife, “Jane,” is a handful. When we get together, she’s as free-spirited and open as you can get, sexually. She hangs on her husband like a magnet, grabbing at him provocatively and letting everyone know anything and everything about her sexual attraction and their sex life.
At first it was funny, since they were newlyweds and all, but it isn’t funny any longer. Frankly, it’s nauseating. I would like to get together more often, minus the X-rated show. I’m concerned that if I say something (and everyone knows I don’t usually bite my tongue), it will cause a major rift between all of us. I don’t want to keep my husband from his best friend. Any advice?
— Mature One in Indiana
Dear Mature One: When Jane’s behavior presents itself, ask her to tone it down because it makes you uncomfortable. If that doesn’t work, the only guaranteed way for Jane’s antics to not bother you will be for you to encourage your husband to socialize separately with his best friend so you see Jane as little as possible.
Dear Abby: I am a gay man. A few weeks ago, a neighbor I became close to confided to me that her husband is homophobic. When she said he wasn’t comfortable around me, I agreed with her that it was best to give them both space and discontinue our friendship. Then her husband approached me and apologized. He told me he is not homophobic, and he wants to be friends, so I decided to forgive.
Lately, he has been trying to include me in his friend group within the neighborhood. I appreciate it, but part of me in all honesty is a bit afraid. Not knowing what he may have mentioned to his friends and how they may treat me has me worried. Should I try and be friends with them and try to repair the friendship? Or should I let it go?
— Out And Proud in Pennsylvania
Dear Out And Proud: I’d hate to see you isolate yourself. Integrating the neighborhood would be beneficial to all. Give it a try, gauge the way these individuals treat you and make your final decision then.
Dear Abby: My 40-year-old daughter, “Marta,” and I are widows. I’m retired, and my daughter has a small home-based business. She and her three children live with me. Because the cost of living is high in our city, living together has allowed us to pool our resources and co-parent my grandkids.
Marta has had a boyfriend for a year and a half. I have not warmed to him. He has four kids by a previous girlfriend or wife. The youngest is 18 months old. He works at a grocery store, and I just don’t see a viable future for my daughter with him.
My dilemma: She sneaks him in, and he spends the night several nights a week. Marta never asked my permission. I guess she assumed it is OK. To me it is unseemly and untrustworthy on both their parts. It sends the wrong message to my grandchildren. My mistake was not having said anything to her the first time it happened. How should I proceed now?
— Bothered in California
Dear Bothered: Proceed by having an adult conversation with your daughter and tell her exactly how you feel about this arrangement. While whether or not the boyfriend is good enough for Marta is not your decision to make -- face it, she’s 40 now -- the talk may clear the air. If her sex life is important to her, she may opt to look for another place to live, so don’t be surprised if she does.
