HARTFORD, Conn. _ Ethel Neal sat on her front steps on Nelson Street in Hartford Wednesday and watched her younger son, Quinton Jerome "Rome" Neal, 33, threaten her older son.
The interaction wasn't unusual, she and relatives said, until her younger son pulled out a knife and stabbed his older brother. Quin Neal, 36, in the chest and leg.
Quin died early Thursday, becoming the city's 16th homicide victim this year.
Police said they arrested the younger brother at a Capen Street apartment _ blood still on his shoes and legs _ within an hour of the stabbing. He was charged with murder and carrying a dangerous weapon, and his bail was reduced from $1.5 to $1 million during his appearance Thursday in Superior Court. His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 8.
He has six convictions on his record, a few for violent offenses, according to court records. They include third-degree assault, second-degree robbery and second-degree unlawful restraint.
Ethel Neal talked about the stabbing Thursday as she sat on the same steps at 41-43 Nelson St. as the day before. She was only 25-30 feet away when her older son, who lived with her, was stabbed. Bleeding, he ran into the house and collapsed.
Doctors said he was stabbed several times in the leg, and his heart was punctured.
Ethel Neal said her two sons were outside the fenced-in front yard when the younger brother said something like, "You say that one more time and I'll stab you." She didn't hear what Quin had said to cause her younger son to threaten him and then carry through on the threat.
A police report says her younger son and some friends were drinking "some kind of alcohol" in front of the house before the brothers began to argue. It also said he declined to talk to police.
On Thursday, the mother, relatives and friends described Quin as a quiet man as they gathered in front of the house.
He "didn't bother nobody," said friend Lenora Walton. "He just kept to himself."
His sister, Patricia Spruielle, said Quin was not confrontational, either.
"If (Quin) was here, he would just be sitting on the corner" letting everyone else do the talking, Spruielle said.
Quin had a disability, but was able to help his mother by doing chores such as going to the store, she said.
"That was her right-hand man," Spruielle said. "He will be missed."
His younger brother, however, was not described as quiet. He is known to instigate people _ including his brother, the group said.
"This isn't the first time he taunted him," Walton said.
Spruielle said she had warned her younger brother to clean up his act. He tends to give people a hard time, she said, and "alcohol makes it worse."
"I know he's my brother, but right is right and wrong is wrong. And one of my brothers is dead because of (his) ignorance," she said.
