Tuesday was officially the hottest day on record in Wenatchee. At 5:55 p.m., a reading of 113 degrees was recorded, which broke the record of 110 degrees set in 1941. Read more here.
Arrest made in Waterville murder case
On Tuesday afternoon a Wenatchee man was arrested in connection with the death of an 18-year-old who went missing in the fall of 2019. The body of Hannia Dalay Paulina Mosqueda Rodríguez was later found in March 2020.
21-year-old Julius Ceballos was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. Edith Rodríguez Chávez, Rodríguez's mother, said that she plans to attend court hearings. Read more here.
Significant fire season expected
Despite an above-average snowpack, Washington is forecasted to have a significant fire season. Currently, 87% of the state is abnormally dry and 21% is experiencing a severe drought. This is the most expansive drought along the west coast in over a century, according to a report from the National Interagency Fire Center. Read more about the risk here.
Recreation dangers
With the weather warming up, you may be inclined to go enjoy the great outdoors. However, it is important to remember to do so safely.
Over the past week, several local hikers have had to be rescued by emergency crews due to fatigue and other injuries. Two hikers had to be rescued via helicopter on Friday and Sunday after suffering leg injuries on their hike. A hiker also had to be airlifted via helicopter out of the Enchantments on Friday. And a hiker was found after missing for eight days after surviving on berries and river water.
According to the Washington Trails Association, Hikers should bring adequate clothing for their hike. While it may be warm during the day, temperatures can plummet overnight. It is also recommended that you bring food, water and a first aid kit for your adventure.
While it is in the triple digits in Wenatchee, there could still be snow on some trailheads. Research ahead of time to make sure you are equipped for the terrain.
If you feel inclined to take a refreshing dip in a river, ask yourself "How cold is the water? How deep is the water? How fast is it flowing? How far is it to the other side? How tired are you?"
Upcoming Events:
- The Wenatchee Applesox will continue their series against the Portland Pickles tonight. The team will also host a fireworks night after their game on Saturday night. Tickets can be found here.
- The Wenatchee Valley 4th of July is canceled for the second year in a row, this time due to the heat. According to the organizers' Facebook page, "All activities, other than the fireworks display planned in the park including entertainment, food vendors, and beer garden have been canceled for the safety of our community." Walla Walla Point Park will begin to close to the public at 8 p.m. on the 4th.
- The Icicle Creek Event Center will hold a Chamber Festival Family Concert on July 11. While tickets are complimentary, they can be reserved here.
Morning morsel: While air temperatures have been hot, the ground temperatures have been even hotter. According to satellite data in this article, the ground in Wenatchee reached 145 degrees on Monday.
