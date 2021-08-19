This is an excerpt from the Daily Headlines, our weekday morning email newsletter. Enter your email below to receive it directly in your inbox.
Inslee announces vaccine mandate
COVID-19 vaccines will be required for all school employees — kindergarten through college — and most childcare and early learning workers in the state, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday afternoon.
He also announced an expansion of the statewide indoor mask mandate to all people, regardless of vaccination status.
The announcements come with the rapidly increasing case and hospitalization numbers for COVID-19 across the state, including Wenatchee.
All K-12 educators, school staff, coaches, bus drivers, school volunteers and others working in school facilities will have until Oct. 18 to be fully vaccinated as a condition of employment.
The requirement includes public, private and charter schools, but does not include tribal schools. This does not impact students, regardless of age.
As homeless population in the area grows, cities eye shelter location
The hunt to find a location for a low-barrier shelter to serve Wenatchee and East Wenatchee may soon be over.
The two cities are eyeing a possible location across from the Salvation Army Social Service Office on South Columbia Street in Wenatchee.
The shelter will fill a need for additional beds in the area, which will in turn give police greater flexibility in their interactions with individuals experiencing homelessness. Cities cannot enforce ordinances that prohibit sleeping or camping on public property when there are not sufficient homeless shelter beds.
This comes at the same time a recent count found the homeless population in Chelan and Douglas counties shows higher numbers in the summer compared to winter.
A Point-in-Time Count conducted in the counties showed twice the number of individuals in vehicles or RVs and 47 more homeless individuals in East Wenatchee and Wenatchee during July 6-9 compared to a previous count taken on Jan. 28.
'Into the Woods' comes to Ohme Gardens
Rapunzel letting down her golden hair. The evil stepmother refusing to let Cinderella go to the ball. Jack and his beanstalk. And Little Red Riding Hood visiting her grandmother in the forest. “Into the Woods" at Ohme Gardens County Park has it all.
“This show is a lot of fairy tales intertwined,” Michelle McCormick, production manager for the show, said while gesturing to various props during Monday's rehearsal. “All of these stories take place like all over the place.”
The story focuses on a baker and his wife, who are unable to have a child since a witch had previously cast a spell on the baker’s father. The witch agrees to grant their wish for a child if they collect something as red as blood, hair as yellow as corn, slippers that look like gold and a white cow.
Rocky Reach Dam Discovery Center opening soon
The newly remodeled Discovery Center at Rocky Reach Dam will open to the public on Aug. 25. The newly remodeled building has about 30% more space than before.
Morning morsel
Wenatchee World Photo Editor Don Seabrook compiled a side-by-side photo of a switchback in a road near Lake Chelan and compared it to what it looked like over 100 years ago.
The 2021 Wenatchee Wine & Food Festival
Foothills Magazine, in conjunction with The Wenatchee Valley Museum, presents the Wenatchee Wine & Food Festival, taking place Aug. 28 at The Town Toyota Center.
Now in its 10th year, the Wenatchee Wine & Food Festival has grown into a destination event each August in North Central Washington. This celebration features world-class wines being produced in this region, as well as amazing local food from chefs throughout the area.
More headlines
Crews on Wednesday focused on preventing the Twentyfive Mile Fire from spreading beyond Slide Ridge.
The city’s roll out of $3.1 million in federal COVID relief funds is marching on.
Firefighters plan to continue to strengthen fire lines and clean up areas Wednesday after the Schneider Springs Fire forced the evacuation of another several hundred homes late Tuesday afternoon.
The labor shortage roiling American industries from restaurants to retail stores is now stressing the health care system, causing a ripple effect among Washington hospitals of severe overcrowding.
President Joe Biden’s approval rating dropped by 7 percentage points and hit its lowest level so far as the U.S.-backed Afghan government collapsed over the weekend in an upheaval that sent thousands of civilians and Afghan military allies fleeing for their safety, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.
President Joe Biden said on Wednesday his administration will require employees at nursing homes to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of the facilities participating in the Medicare and Medicaid government healthcare programs.
The U.S. government said on Wednesday it plans to make COVID-19 vaccine booster shots widely available to all Americans starting on Sept. 20 as infections rise from the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
