Aug. 24-- Aug. 24--Craig Brown is The Columbian's editor. His column will appear in this space periodically. Contact him at 360-735-4514 or craig.brown@columbian.com
The news business runs a little bit like the airlines. We set a time schedule, then try like crazy every day to meet it.
It's always been that way. Even though we can post stories on our website at any time of the day or night, we still use deadlines for our print edition, and we still schedule our day around press times. I thought I would share some of those times with you, picking a hypothetical weekday:
--6:30 a.m. -- Reporter Jerzy Shedlock arrives in the newsroom. Jerzy is part of our three-person breaking news team. He'll start by checking for overnight news from police and fire agencies, then check our general email address, metrodesk@columbian.com, where we ask people to send news releases and news tips. If he finds anything, he'll write up an item and post it immediately. But let's assume this is a slow day, so he'll next check the wire services and post any big or breaking regional, national or international stories. He'll scan the police log, monitor the local morning TV newscasts, and check competitors' news sites to make sure we are up to date.
--8 a.m. -- Web Editor Amy Libby arrives and dives into the web, posting additional stories, monitoring content, and tending our busy social media channels.
--9 a.m. -- Reporters, editors and photographers start drifting into the newsroom. There are exceptions. Most of the copy editors work a swing shift, when there are stories to be read and print pages to be designed. And everyone in the sports department (with the exception of outdoors writer Terry Otto) also works afternoons and evenings, when sporting events occur.