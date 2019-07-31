July 31-- Jul. 31--Joe Caruso, the city of Yakima's code administration manager, gives off an initial appearance of a kindly grandfather: his eyes bright, his cheerful tone showing his zest for life.
But get Caruso talking for 30 seconds about the various challenges he's had to face over the years -- from ousting squatters high on drugs from vacant buildings to dealing with neglected properties overgrown with weeds -- and he starts sounding more like a SWAT-team commander.
With his other career experiences in New Jersey, including overseeing incident command at fires and emergencies as a fire chief and arson squad commander, serving as task force commander at the Newark Liberty International Airport, and collaborating with the Fire Department of New York on a terrorist task force, along with the U.S. Army Chemical Biological Incident Response Force, that description might not be too far off.
At any rate, Caruso, who is retiring this year after 18 years of service with the city, laughed at the comparison.
"When I came here, I knew what to expect, because I had done it all back East," he said. "For some reason, all throughout my career, I had the worst fires and accidents. I think from handling so much, it put me in a position where I could handle anything."
Community Development Director Joan Davenport and the Yakima City Council bid Caruso a heartfelt farewell at a July City Council meeting, noting he will be missed. His last day is Aug. 30.
"Joe has personality, no doubt about that, lots of stories, a friendly smile and quick laugh accompanied by a really practical, no-nonsense approach to problem solving," Davenport said. "Those of us who have worked closely with Joe know that he has a soft and kind heart as well."
Davenport noted Caruso kept his kindness and compassion even though he lives "an entirely different life than most of us" and daily has to navigate a world filled with chaos.
'We took care of things'
Caruso grew up around fire and the ever-present threat of danger. His father was a firefighter who often responded to calls to help people at all hours, inspiring Caruso to work for more than 30 years as a firefighter in New Jersey.
In October 2001, Caruso started work with the city of Yakima as a fire inspector. Within three months, he earned a promotion and became the supervising code inspector. In 2008, he became the manager of the Code Administration division. The department receives between 2,000 and 3,000 complaints a year, which keeps Caruso and his staff of 15 busy.
"I only wanted to stay for a few years, then 18 years went by in a blink," Caruso said.
One of the biggest challenges he faced was the formation of what Caruso called Tent City, a sprawling blight of refuse, junk, and homeless encampments that sprouted up near South Third and East Walnut streets in 2016. Some of the safety problems with the camp involved people starting fires near the flammable tents to keep warm. But other people experiencing homelessness suffered from addiction or mental health problems, and violence sometimes erupted.
"It got a little hairy," Caruso said. "I had to go into it with my weapon and a bulletproof vest."
But Caruso, while laying down the law, also used compassion. He connected.
"I took the time to talk to them, to see how they got here, what was going on," he said. "Even now, I'll walk down the street and someone who is homeless will wave, and my wife will ask who that is, and I'll say, 'That's my friend.'"
Caruso said the Tent City dilemma resolved with help from Camp Hope and the Union Gospel Mission. Those organizations also helped relocate a number of people who were camping on the Yakima Greenway. Caruso also called in a Department of Corrections officer during the monthly sweeps, who could arrest people with open warrants.
"Everyone knew Caruso and his crew was coming, and to watch out," he said. "We gave them options, and we gave them an ultimatum. Now we have some fires, but not as many as we did when we were having the problem."
Teamwork also proved critical to shutting down the Pine Street Apartments in 2012, a complex rife with prostitution, drugs, fighting, and weapons. Caruso credits his staff and the Yakima Police Department for shutting down the complex within three hours of their initial observations. Other major accomplishments included requiring the owner of the Cascade and Senator apartments to come into compliance with safety codes in 2013 and also using court orders to shut down noncompliant houses relocated from behind what was Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital during an expansion to 45th and Summitview avenues.
"Between the police's chronic nuisance ordinance and all my code tools, there was nothing we couldn't handle," Caruso said.
Caruso said another of his major accomplishments during his service was building and solidifying bonds between the codes division and the fire, police and public works departments. The other agencies now will call him while a crime is happening and he'll head out.
"That was something we put together here that Yakima had never had before," he said. "My only hope for my replacement is that we get someone who is as aggressive. We have to stay ahead of the game to take care of all the issues and make Yakima a great place."
'A pleasure to serve'
Caruso said one of the most rewarding parts of his job is helping people take back their communities. He appreciates the thanks and hugs that community members have given him over the years.
"We've seen some serious things over the years, but we've also had a lot of good things that happened from the bad situations," he said. "You don't ask for thanks, but it's good to see people smiling and grateful."
Caruso, who is heading to Florida to spend time with family and to welcome a 10th grandchild on the way, thanked the council and the public for the opportunity to serve the community.
Caruso now has a new calling -- one that includes instilling his love of the New York Yankees in his grandchildren.
"I took my 10-year-old grandson to Yankee Stadium, and his eyes got massive," he said. "I got such a good feeling out of that. My new ambition is family and grandkids."
Reach Lex Talamo at ltalamo@yakimaherald.com or on Twitter: @LexTalamo.