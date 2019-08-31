TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ After Boise State rallied for a 36-31 win that left Florida State players and fans devastated, Seminoles coach Willie Taggart was adamant his team is better than it was last year.
"Tough loss. Let one get away as a team. I think everybody played a part in the mistakes we made in that ball game," he said. "But I will say one game will not define this football team. We lost to a good football team. Credit Boise for their grit. Our guys will bounce back. Our guys will get back to work and I believe we'll have a good football team this year."
FSU entered the game eager to bounce back from a frustrating 5-7 record last season and delivered a strong first half before letting Boise State erase an 18-point deficit during a game that was moved from Jacksonville to Doak Campbell Stadium to avoid Hurricane Dorian.
The contest drew an announced crowd of 50,917, with Boise State fans traveling to support the Broncos and taking over a portion of the Seminoles' home stadium.
FSU took a 14-3 lead after running five plays for 122 yards in 50 seconds and it appeared new offensive coordinator Kendal Briles' "all gas, no brakes" era was rolling. Wide receiver Tamorrion Terry looked healthy, catching a short pass and turning it into a 75-yard touchdown in the first quarter, and running back Cam Akers showed flashes of his old self with a 38-yard touchdown run.
Defensively, the Seminoles were applying pressure on freshman quarterback Hank Bachmeier as planned, sacking him three times, recovering a fumble and getting key stops on third down. Though Bachmeier was able to move up the field and get into the red zone five times, FSU held the Broncos to four field goals.
FSU went into the half with a 31-19 lead and 358 yards while holding the ball for just 9:40.
Senior safety Levonta Taylor said the Seminoles were confident in the locker room during the break because they felt they were taking care of business.
"At the half we were juiced up. It was like it was supposed to happen. We were supposed to blow them out, but we slipped up," he said.
The momentum shifted in the second half as the FSU offense stalled. James Blackman made a few ill-advised throws into double coverage, was sacked a few times and fumbled.
The offense that was averaging 10.8 yards per play in the first half mustered just 3.3 per play in the third. They went three-and-out during five possessions.
Taggart said his team simply wasn't making plays in the second half.
"Execution. We executed really well in the first half. In the second half, we didn't do as well," he said. "One guy here or there that maybe should have stopped on a route kept going. We should have (thrown) the ball out at times and we didn't."
He said the errors came back to bite the Seminoles.
"Those mistakes, little mistakes, little detail things. Especially when you're in a pressure situation, when the other team has momentum, someone has to step up and make a play for us," Taggart said. "Instead of making plays, we made some mistakes in the second half. It was just lack of execution. Credit Boise, but our guys have to do a better job of executing."
Depth on the defensive side of the ball, particularly at defensive back, was supposed to be an asset, and for 40 minutes it was. FSU saw 29 defensive players record a tackle during the contest and despite the production in the first half, miscues and possibly fatigue came into play in the second half as Bachmeier stepped up in the pocket and connected on big passes to lead the Broncos' rally, helping them take their first lead with 12:44 left in the fourth quarter.
Taggart said his team stopped getting big third-down stops.
"No, (there wasn't a drop off in energy) when we did pressure, we got him backed up. I thought especially in the second half we pressured on first and second down, got it behind the sticks a couple times," he said. "We played too soft on third down. We should have been a little more aggressive on third down. I thought there were times he got hit, got rid of the ball sometimes before we got there. I thought when we did put pressure on him, it helped us defensively, helped get behind the sticks."
Boise State finished with 621 yards. Bachmeier was 30-of-51 passing for 407 yards.
There were a range of emotions in the FSU locker room, from shock and disbelief to anger.
Taggart said he believes the Seminoles will be a good football team this season. He noted there was a difference between the players' reaction to Saturday's loss and how they handled losses last season.
He said the Seminoles now must use the game as motivation and not a reason to give up.
"Well, of course there's going to be some emotion. There better be. Shows you that guys care. The thing is we got to channel those emotions to getting better as a team," Taggart said. "Told our guys the same thing I told you all: We let one get by, but one game won't define us.
"I saw a difference with our guys in the locker room. I saw our guys talking to each other, encouraging each other. There wasn't anybody blaming someone else. How can we get better? We start there. No one is in there blaming anyone but themselves.
"What I say to our guys? The 24-hour rule. Get back, watch this film, learn from it. Coaches, (we've) got to watch it and do a damn good job of deleting things we don't do well and then getting better at the things we do well."
___
(c)2019 The Orlando Sentinel (Orlando, Fla.)
Visit The Orlando Sentinel (Orlando, Fla.) at www.OrlandoSentinel.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTOS (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):