The FSU versus Boise State season opener originally scheduled to be played Saturday night in Jacksonville has been moved to Tallahassee due to the threat Hurricane Dorian.
The Seminoles and Broncos will face off at noon Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium instead of 7 p.m. in Jacksonville to avoid trying to get fans into and out of the coastal area ahead of the hurricane, game officials announced Thursday. The game will be broadcast on ESPNews.
Jacksonville city officials along with leaders from Florida State and Boise State collaborated on the decision.
"After consulting with emergency responders, law enforcement and hurricane preparedness teams at the state and local level, moving the game is the best option given the information we have at this time," FSU athletics director David Coburn said in a news release issued by the school.
"We regret having to move the venue in particular because of the tremendous work that the city of Jacksonville has invested in this event. They have been great partners, and we are disappointed that the game had to be moved. Our fans were very much looking forward to the experience."
All tickets previously purchased for the game in Jacksonville will be refunded. Florida State will sell $10 general admission tickets online. Fans are being urged to purchase tickets online at www.noles.co/GA. There will be no reserved seating in the stadium. FSU and Boise State students with valid identification cards will be admitted free of charge.
Tickets can be purchased at the Dick Howser Stadium box office at Doak Campbell on game day, but the price will increase to $15. Tickets ordered online on game day will remain at the $10 price.
The storm, which is expected to reach Category 3 level, could hit Florida's east coast during Labor Day weekend. It is projected to make landfall in Brevard County, but Jacksonville is among the areas within the cone of uncertainty. While the hurricane has slowed during the past 24 hours, there is concern it could speed up or change direction at any point.
"I want to thank the City of Jacksonville and Mayor Lenny Curry for their exceptional work in putting together what was going to be an outstanding event," FSU president John Thrasher said in the news release. "I also want to thank Gov. Ron DeSantis and our city and county officials for their cooperation in staging a game on such short notice, particularly our local law enforcement agencies."
With the exception of parking lots 1-6, which are reserved for game staffing and Golden Chief Boosters, the parking lots that service Doak Campbell Stadium will be available free of charge to the general public and will open at 7 a.m. A map showing available parking will be posted on Seminoles.com Friday morning.
The Spirit Express bus service from the Tucker Civic Center will not be available for the game.
With the uncertainty of the time and even location of Saturday's game looming over Florida State and Boise State, one thing remained consistent _ the two teams were eager play. Thursday before practice, FSU head coach Willie Taggart said as far as he knew, there was still a game being played Saturday and the Seminoles had to be ready.
"I think our guys are prepared for sudden change, we've had it throughout training camp. Hopefully it pays off for us if a sudden change comes up," he said.
Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin spoke to Idaho reporters Thursday morning before the team left for Florida and said the Broncos are just as excited to hit the field.
"It doesn't matter. We'll play in a parking lot. We'll do whatever. We just want to go play," he told the Idaho Press. "The guys have been working extremely hard. The excitement of the game, it doesn't matter where it is at. That's the key for every one of these guys. Let's get on the plane and get toward getting to play. If its noon or 7, we'll have a plan and we'll get up and adjust and it's time to go play."
