Members of the Gorbachev Foundation react to death of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in Moscow

Flowers are placed in memory of the final leader of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev, who died at the age of 91, at the office of the Gorbachev Foundation in Moscow, Russia, August 31, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

 MAXIM SHEMETOV

The funeral of the Soviet Union's last leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who died on Tuesday in Moscow aged 91, will take place on Saturday, Russian news agencies reported, citing Gorbachev's daughter and a spokesperson for his foundation.

The funeral will take place in the famous Hall of Columns inside Moscow's House of Unions, Russian news agencies reported, the same place where Josef Stalin's body was put on display following his death in 1953.



