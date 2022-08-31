Flowers are placed in memory of the final leader of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev, who died at the age of 91, at the office of the Gorbachev Foundation in Moscow, Russia, August 31, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
The funeral of the Soviet Union's last leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who died on Tuesday in Moscow aged 91, will take place on Saturday, Russian news agencies reported, citing Gorbachev's daughter and a spokesperson for his foundation.
The funeral will take place in the famous Hall of Columns inside Moscow's House of Unions, Russian news agencies reported, the same place where Josef Stalin's body was put on display following his death in 1953.
The service will be open to the public and Gorbachev will then be buried at Moscow's central Novodevichy Cemetery, the TASS news agency cited Vladimir Polyakov, press secretary for the Gorbachev Foundation, as saying.
Dozens of high-ranking politicians, poets, royals and intellectuals have been buried at the cemetery since it was established in the 16th century - among them Boris Yeltsin, Russia's first president and Gorbachev's political rival.
It is also the resting place of Gorbachev's wife, Raisa, who died in 1999.
Nikita Khrushchev is the only other Soviet leader buried there, with most others laid to rest by the Kremlin's walls on Red Square.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the Kremlin would decide during Wednesday whether Gorbachev would be given a state funeral.
The TASS news agency reported Peskov as saying that the Kremlin would announce later whether President Vladimir Putin would attend Gorbachev's funeral.
Putin earlier on Wednesday sent Gorbachev's relatives his condolences via telegram, while the Kremlin hailed the late politician as an extraordinary global statesman who helped end the Cold War, but had been badly wrong about the prospect of rapprochement with the "bloodthirsty" West.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone