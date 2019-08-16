Aug. 16--A newly discovered fungus is thought to be causing a shell disease that is harming freshwater turtles, including western pond turtles in the Columbia River Gorge.
"It's always exciting to identify a new organism," said Karen Terio, chief of the University of Illinois Zoological Pathology Program. "Once you are able to culture and identify, then you can see what drugs and treatments it might be susceptible to."
The slow-developing disease causes lesions on a turtle's shell, softening the protective surface and eventually softening bone and affecting tissue.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife removed 13 turtles with suspected cases of shell disease from an area in Klickitat County and delivered them to the Oregon Zoo in July. All but two of them tested positive for the fungus.
Jason Wettstein, community relations manager at the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, said research on shell disease has been a group effort. It has benefited from financial support provided by The Morris Animal Foundation to the University of Illinois.
Kelly Flaminio, a veterinarian at the Oregon Zoo, said that researchers are testing different antifungals in hopes of finding a way to treat the turtles without removing them from the wild.