Just a few years ago some smartphones eliminated the 3.5 mm headphone port, forcing users to get an adapter or go the Bluetooth route. Then the truly wireless earbud category was born, eliminating the wire connection for Bluetooth headsets. But many of the new wireless earbuds were costly.
Now iFrogz (a Zagg brand) has launched the Airtime truly wireless earbuds, their first entry in the category and it seems to be a winner in all aspects.
In just a few minutes, it was easy to see they are a winner with great sound and numerous features and an affordable price.
Built-in Bluetooth 5.0 paired the Airtime's to my iPhone XS seamlessly on the first try and whenever I opened the storage case in auto-pair mode. The case doubles as a charging case and gives you about 15 hours of listening before a power source is needed. There's also a quick charge feature giving the earbuds 1.5 hours of playtime, with just a 10-minute charge.
The sound comes from 8-mm drivers in each earbud, which impressed me with clear sound and a nice amount of bass at all volumes. They are built with three equalizer settings (signature, podcast, and bass); obviously, I was stuck on the bass.
The earbuds have an ergonomic design and three sizes of ear-tips for a snug and comfortable fit. Multifunction controls are easy to use, just press on the earbud to change tracks, answer calls, and access Siri and Google Assistant voice assistants.
Each earbud also has a microphone for hands-free calls. Other features include a sweat-proof IPX4 rating and ergonomic sport wings; both help make these an ideal choice for workouts or lawn mowing in 100-degree Texas summer heat, as I did during my testing.
www.Zagg.com $59.99, available in black, blue, peach and white
Another Zagg brand, InvisibleShield, is a leading touchscreen screen-protection solution now available with the all-new Ultra VisionGuard and Ultra Clear for the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G in addition to Glass+ VisionGuard, and Glass+ for the LG V50 ThinQ 5G.
The Ultra VisionGuard ($39.99) and Glass+ VisionGuard ($44.99) protect your device and your eyes from harmful high energy visible blue light. InvisibleShield Ultra Clear ($44.99) is clear and with advanced clarity, a glass-like surface for edge-to-edge protection for Galaxy S10 5G devices.
The InvisibleShield Glass+ ($39.99) has a smooth tempered glass surface and will protect from drops, scratches, and smudges and can deliver up to 3X more impact protection than an unprotected screen.
InvisibleShield backs its screen protectors with an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty and will replace the InvisibleShield if it ever gets worn or damaged for the life of the device.
Moshi's Captus Rolltop backpack caught my attention when the description included, among other things, a bottom section for shoes up to size 13.
The attractive backpack has numerous compartments for anything else you'll want to carry including a padded compartment for laptops up to 15-inches. You'll be packing and packing and packing if your goal is just to fill it (as I did) but remember, once it's full with more than you need, you'll have to carry it on your back.
Specifically, Moshi lists the Captus with 45- liters of space, which is a lot if you think about liquid. But it's not waterproof so I didn't test it that way.
Zippered compartments hold everything you need, and a back pocket has an RFID shield which makes it ideal to store your smartphone or credit cards safely.
The compartment on the bottom isn't for just shoes. You can stuff anything you want in there including a change of clothes, cables or whatever will fit.
The backpack has everything you'll need to make it fit right and tight including adjustable straps and padding. Available in sandstone beige and denim blue.
www.moshi.com $199.95
