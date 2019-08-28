You might not think of changing the wheels on your office chair, but after you hear about Stealtho's high-tech elastic polyurethane wheels, you'll think about bringing your chair into the pits for a beneficial wheel change.
These wheels slide and glide just like rollerblade wheels, smoothly and silently. In addition to the smooth ride, they pose no threat of damaging hardwood floors since the elastic polyurethane wheels won't scratch anything. Once installed you'll be able to get rid of the ugly protective office chair mat, which is also a magnet for trapping dirt on its backside.
Stealtho states the wheels can withstand up to 660-pounds without damaging floors or carpets. And, for wheel junkies, ABEC9 bearings are built into the wheels, which are the same type used in most expensive skateboards.
Most every standard office chair has wheels that snap out with a little pull. Turn your chair on its side and give it a try. Once the old wheels are out, the replacements press right in.
The smooth-rolling wheels also can roll over cables, and if they get as little as 15 minutes of daylight or 1.5 hours of room light, they will glow in the dark.
The Stealtho wheels will fit standard office chairs, which have the universal grip-ring stem.
https://stealtho.store/chair-wheels $39.99 for a set of 5
We all need USB gadgets; in fact, many of us just can't get enough. Plugable Technologies has some great choices for use in your work or playtime.
If I had to choose three words to describe Plugable's folding Bluetooth keyboard ($54.95), I'd say "simple, cool, and useful."
Other folding portable keyboards, I've used worked well, but the keys weren't always comfortable for typing. Using Plugable's keyboard was comfortable, and seemed durable for long-time use.
When open, you get a laptop layout of keys with six full rows including specific keys to support Apple iOS, Android, and Windows functionality. I used it with iOS on my iPad and adjusting the volume, copy/paste and all the essentials worked great.
The full-size, wireless tri-fold keyboard has stainless steel hinges and is a perfect travel companion for working remotely or surfing in front of your TV. It's a great device and comes with a protective leather-like case, which converts into a hands-free smartphone and tablet stand.
When open, the keyboard measures 11.5-by-4.6-by-0.5-inches and also comes with a micro USB cable for charging or using as a direct-wired keyboard into your device's USB port. A charge will keep the keyboard running for weeks.
The Plugable USB 3.0 7-port hub ($28.95) is compact and portable for ensuring all your USB devices are connected and charged.
The USB 3.0 hub is backward compatible with USB 2.0 and USB 1.1 devices. Using it is simple, just plug the included USB cable into an open port on your computer and from there, it's plug and play.
One feature I instantly liked is that all the ports are on one side, and the power and connection for USB cable on the other. Other simple devices have ports on multiple sides, which causes cable confusion on my desk.
Included in the ports are 2 BC 1.2 fast charger ports (ports 1 and 7 on each end) to use with your charging cables.
The Plugable site lists compatibility with most Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista, XP, Mac OS X, Linux (kernels 3.0 and later), and Unix systems. They also list the hub to support USB 3.0 transfer rates up to 5Gbps (640MBps).
A 36W power adapter is included.
