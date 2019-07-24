Moshi's SnapTo magnetic car mount for Qi wireless charging is a great, easy system for charging and hands-free smartphone use.
It's easy to set up; unbox it and decide where you want to install it. Accessories are included for vent and dash/window mounting.
The vent mount can be tricky, but after you get the right angle, it's simple. I love the vent mount system for traveling; it fit every rental car I tried.
Mounting on a flat surface depends on your vehicle; whether it's a flat area or the windshield. Once you decide where to install it, peel back the 3M adhesive and lock it in place.
With either mount, test the location before mounting so the phone faces where you can see and access it.
The best feature of the SnapTo system is the Moshi case; it's built with slots to accommodate the SnapTo magnetic system tabs and is available in many colors, styles, and fashions. I tried it with the Moshi iGlaze case (iPhone XS) and it worked perfectly. The slots inside the case keep the tabs flush with the inside of the case assuring nothing scratches your smartphone.
A four-foot USB power cord is included for connecting the charging mount to your car for power.
The real test, after the 30-second installation, was if my phone charged and how it worked while driving. During a weekend of errands, everything stayed connected and continued to charge except when I manually pulled the phone off.
Moshi also has a SnapTo wall mount ($18.95). If you're already using the system in your car, the wall mount works with the same case to mount your phone on any flat surface in landscape or portrait modes. This includes desks, walls, night stands, whatever.
While using the wall mount, it doesn't supply power but you can have a charging cable connected directly to the smartphones charging port for power.
www.moshi.com SnapTo Magnetic Car Mount with wireless charging $59.95
New and more powerful portable electronic gadgets often translate to the need for more portable power with different connections.
The new myCharge PowerLumens ($59.99) from the Adventure series of batteries is designed as rugged, durable power for charging in the most extreme conditions. It's available in 10,000mAh or 20,000mAh sizes, which are good for about 5 times or 10 times extra battery power respectively. Both models come charged, ready to work.
A pair of USB-A power ports are built into the side for a total fo 2.4A output.
While the battery power is the key element, there are a few other features to make it a great, versatile device for everyday use, camping, or even in some emergencies.
One side panel has a built-in LED light with features including 500 lumens light levels, SOS setting, and four brightness levels. Working off the internal battery, the light can shine continuously for up to 41 hours. An LED battery indicator to display remaining battery power is on the side.
An anti-corrosive metal kickstand folds out from the side, making it simple to stabilize and angle the light for perfect viewing. I also liked the handle for attaching it to my backpack's carabiner clip for easy access.
The power is the key; charging is done with safe-cell to ensure safe charging and smart-sense to ensure the battery's compatibility with your device.
Another great battery from myCharge is the HubMax Universal ($99.99). The battery has both Apple Lightning and USB-C cables built into the battery.
If your device doesn't fit one of those, no problem. Use your charging cable in the built-in standard USB port. All three ports can be used simultaneously to pull power from the 10050mAh battery, good for up to six times extra battery power.
To recharge the HubMax, fold out the built-in wall prongs and plug directly to any standard AC outlet. The device is 2.8-by-0.9-by-4.6-inches. The $99.99 battery is built with an aluminum body and both safe-cell and smart-sense technology are included. Pressing the power button on the side will display the battery level.
Contact Gregg Ellman at greggellman@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter: @greggellman.
(c)2019 Gregg Ellman
Visit Gregg Ellman at www.Twitter.com/greggellman
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
