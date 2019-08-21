Anker's Soundcore Wakey is a perfect all-in-one bedside companion with an attractive Apple-like look.
The nightstand speaker/alarm clock has a built-in Qi charging system, which worked perfectly with my iPhone XS. The cable-free charging is done with a top-side pad, so all you do is place your Qi-compatible device on it for charging.
Anker's website rates it as a 7.5W charge for iPhones XR, XS Max, XS, X, and 8 Plus and 10W for Samsung S10, S10+, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, and Note 9.
Right behind the front-sided, light gray-colored cloth grill, is an LED readout that displays the time; it has five brightness levels available from the Soundcore app. Setting the time is easy, just connect your phone to the Soundcore app and the Wakey syncs the time. A backup battery stores the time in the event of lost power.
The Wakey gives you choices of 10 custom alarm tones, and you can set your own in the app. Bluetooth is built-in and there's also a pair of USB ports to plug in charging cables for non-wireless charging devices.
It's packed with other features including an FM radio and room for 10 FM preset stations, white noise mode for a better sleeping environment, and an Aux-in port for connecting a separate device. And yes, there is the ever-popular and critically important snooze button.
The sound comes from dual front-facing 5W drivers, which deliver the music at moderate volume levels in a clear, crisp sound.
The Wakey can also be used to help you fall asleep; the app allows you to create a sleep-themed mix of up to 10 ambient noises and will play them as long as you want. The preloaded white noise mode has choices of birds, rain, waves, and other relaxing sounds.
One feature the Wakey doesn't have, which I'm thrilled with, is a connection to a voice assistant. Voice assistants are great for many things, but keeping them out of bedside alarm clocks is also a great thing.
A DC power supply is included.
www.anker.com $99.99 available in white
Awair has launched the Glow C air quality monitor, which also functions as a smart plug.
It plugs into a standard electric outlet and also has a pass-through outlet; it tracks chemicals, which could cause illness, humidity, and temperature and how they change over time. Knowing this information can help you determine symptoms, and help determine what steps to take to get relief.
According to a press release announcing the Glow C, Awair, "Poor air quality conditions can affect the body in a variety of ways. Exposure to high levels of chemicals such as Volatile organic compounds has been known to cause respiratory and skin irritation and allergy-like symptoms. Abnormal humidity levels can cause dehydration, chronic skin, and throat irritation, and can lead to dermatitis and eczema flare-ups. Studies have also shown that significant changes in temperature can decrease productivity, impair cognitive function, and aggravate asthma."
With the smart plug feature, non-smart devices can be connected to the Glow C, such as a humidifier or air purifier, which will turn on in reaction to the indoor air quality.
The Awair companion app controls the settings, which include telling it to turn on a fan plugged into the Glow C if the room temperature is too high. Other customizable settings in the app can be triggered based on the air quality criteria and what you want it to be. The app offers tips on how to improve the air quality with the supplied readings.
The Glow C also features an LED light color, hue, and motion settings of their device to transform it into a customized smart nightlight with choices of hundreds of colors. Glow C is also compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Next and IFTTT.
