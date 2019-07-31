A representative from Firewalla introduced the cybersecurity firewall home device to me perfectly when she said: "You'd have to be living under a rock these days to not be aware of the data breaches that occur on a regular basis."
This is so true and for the most part, any, and all help we can get for cybersecurity and internet control is welcome. Remember, all your digital information is invisible and will not be caught by security cameras or window sensors.
The Firewalla is a small home device (1.2-by-1.2-by-1-inch) designed to set up a security barrier around your home network. It plugs into your existing router and monitors all devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and smart home devices (it blocks outside access to your security cameras).
The simple plug-n-play setup is ideal, and you don't have to be an IT specialist to access more advanced settings. There's also no paid subscription service.
And, when activated, the Firewalla social hour blocks internet use and all major social networks for one hour with a simple tap of a button allowing for traditional face-to-face family time rather than FaceTime.
Apps (iOS and Android) monitor the activity you choose. Setup, including setting up a firewall around your network, is done automatically.
I found the setup to be addicting in a fun way. Firewalla enables you to see who's on your system, sites being visited, and which shouldn't be, such as gaming, gambling or porn with full customization for website blocking. There's also a built-in VPN server for access when you're away from home.
As mentioned, the setup takes little time, including advanced settings. The online Firewalla installation guide is easy to understand.
Rules can be set to completely block sites, limit the access or cut off all internet access.
Alarm and app notifications can easily be set for big situations such as possible cyberattacks or as small as a video game being played on the network.
Every home and small business should have a Firewalla. It works that well.
https://firewalla.com $108 for FIrewalla Red,100 MB, $179 for Firewalla Blue, which has 500 MB processing speed double the CPU and twice the RAM (1024 vs 512)
If you're like me, you have an iPad, Galaxy Tab, Google Chromebook or one of many other tablet-sized devices, that satisfies your non-work related needs, and you tug it along in a big bulky backpack.
Well, here's something to make your travels a bit lighter and it incorporates spacesuit technology. The Phoozy is touted, on its website, as the world's first sleeve that protects against everything, including heat, cold, water, and those dreaded "oops" moments that come your way day after day.
No matter where you live, the hot or cold protection will work. For protecting against the heat, an Inside patent-pending Chromium Thermal Barrier reflects more than 90% of the radiation generated by the sun to help prevent overheating.
This same barrier insulates your tablet or small laptop from the cold, which will extend its battery life.
If that's not enough, five layers of water-resistant materials and an iP66 water-resistant rating will keep it somewhat safe from wet conditions (it floats with sink-proof technology). I'll say over and over, there's a big difference between water-resistant and waterproof.
Being water-resistant, the Phoozy will certainly protect your device from being water damaged if you're caught in a storm, a splash poolside, or even a drop in water. If the latter happens, retrieve it right away if your device is inside. I'm not brave enough to test this feature, but Phoozy company representatives have assured me it has been tested.
The Phoozy has tons of great features; but, it has one key element, which people go for regardless of every other feature. It looks great.
Other features include a HydroGuard two-way zipper with pulls, detachable shoulder strap, cushion-lined pockets, and a pocket for an Apple Pencil or another stylus.
The Phoozy is available in two sizes; iPad Capsule (11-inches, $59.99) for tablets up to 11 inches and the iPad/MacBook Capsule (13-inches, $69.99) for bigger tablets and other laptops up to 13 inches. Both have color choices of cosmic black, iridium silver, iridium gold, and, real tree timber
