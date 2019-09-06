Sept. 06-- Sep. 6--The high school football season kicks off Friday night with a busy night of action throughout Southwest Washington.
At 4:30 p.m., Heritage and Evergreen get things going in the first game of a doubleheader of action at McKenzie Stadium. It's one of four games featuring Clark County teams on both ends, along with Mountain View vs. Union (the second game at McKenzie), Hudson's Bay at Washougal and Ridgefield at La Center.
Also opening at home will be Columbia River (vs. Centralia), Camas (vs. Lincoln), Hockinson (vs. Toppenish) and Fort Vancouver (vs. R.A. Long).
In Cowlitz County, Kelso opens at Mark Morris and Woodland plays at Kalama.
In the gorge, Stevenson hosts Blanchet Catholic of Salem, Ore., and Columbia-White Salmon travels to Goldendale.
Hitting the road in Week 1 are Skyview (at Yelm), Prairie (at Parkrose of Portland), Battle Ground (at Seattle Prep), King's Way Christian (at Elma) and Castle Rock (at Hoquiam).
Seton Catholic wraps up Week 1 with a 1 p.m. Saturday kickoff at home against Chimacum.
The Columbian will be providing live updates throughout Friday night on Twitter or at 360preps.com.
Preview capsules of all 18 games involving Southwest Washington teams in Classes 4A to 1A are on The Columbian's prep blog, which can be found at 360preps.com.