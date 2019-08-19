Parents need to know that "Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers" is an online-only massively multiplayer role-playing game (MMORPG) expansion for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PCs. Players create a character, venture out into a fantasy world, interact with other human players, accept missions, and engage in combat. The game focuses heavily _ but not exclusively _ on animated violence, as players use swords and other weapons, along with magic, to defeat enemies.
There's some blood but it's mostly in cut-scene sequences. The game also has some suggestive imagery and dialog, as well as references to a woman being sexually active and in another scene, a reference to contracting a sexually transmitted disease. There's some swearing during in-game dialogue, including the word "s -- t," but parents should be aware that the multiplayer experience is unmoderated, potentially exposing kids to inappropriate conversation or comments. There are also alcohol references, and characters may slur their speech after consuming lots of alcohol. Gamers will also have to pay a monthly fee to play the game.
WHAT'S IT ABOUT?
The next chapter in the "Final Fantasy XIV" saga is now available in "Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers" which is an expansion pack to the popular MMORPG.
The game adds plenty of new content including fresh story elements, environments (such as several new dungeons), races (including beast tribes), jobs, and more. Without giving away too much _ especially as the plot becomes much thicker in this new chapter _ the story follows the ominous threat of war that has blanketed the fictional world of Hydaelyn, as six nations now stand allied against the Garlean Empire and its imperial armies. The Warrior of Light comes face-to-face with Zenos _ an old and long-forgotten enemy _ which might prompt a transformation into the Warrior of Darkness. Players will need to deal with the evil Ascians, creatures called Sin Eaters, and an alternate dimension called The First. Along with the option to tackle dungeons solo while fighting alongside prominent characters with the new Trust system, other features of Shadowbringers include a level cap increase from 70 to 80, new 8-player raids and alliance raids, as well as new items, achievements, and music.
IS IT ANY GOOD?
"Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers" is a darker climactic end to this dramatic adventure, which caps it all off with a deep, compelling narrative and tons of new content. Players will eat up the story, which is tied to traveling to an alternate dimension to become the Warrior of Darkness to right the wrongs in the regular world. You'll be reintroduced to players who've debuted years ago, but now play a much more substantial role. You'll also unlock new areas and races (like the bunny-like Vi) _ all tied to the story _ so it really does feel like this thought-out plot is tightly woven into the gameplay.
The new dungeons are also worth calling out (including an underwater area), so players will easily enjoy solving these quests. The combat remains rewarding, using might and magic, with new raid bosses to fight, requiring good cooperative play with your party. The game does suffer a little from some balancing issues with the battle system that might frustrate some players. For instance, strong party members tended to lose to weaker foes, but most of these issues (tied mostly to spellcasting) were addressed in a recent update. Overall, this "Final Fantasy XIV" expansion is the best yet. Fans of this game should most assuredly pick up "Shadowbringers" for an explosive continuation of this popular MMO.
RATING AND CONTENT
Recommended for ages 13 and older
Quality: 5 out of 5
Positive messages: 4 out of 5
Positive role models: 4 out of 5
Ease of play: 4 out of 5
Violence: 3 out of 5
Sex: 3 out of 5
Language: 3 out of 5
Drinking, drugs, and smoking: 0 out of 5
Consumerism: 3 out of 5
GAME DETAILS
Platforms: PlayStation 4, Windows
Price: $39.99
Developer: Square Enix
Release date: July 4, 2019
Genre: Massively multiplayer online game (MMOG)
ESRB rating: T for alcohol reference, animated blood, language, suggestive themes, violence
