Parents need to know that "Five Nights at Freddy's VR: Help Wanted" is a virtual reality survival horror game available for PlayStation VR, HTC Vive, and Oculus Rift. Players must complete certain activities and solve puzzles while avoiding the attention of possessed animatronic puppets. The game relies on a constant sense of terror accompanied by many jump scares, as well as references to child murders, mutilations, and suicide in the in-game logs and lore, but there's no onscreen blood or gore ever shown. The game is a spin-off/sequel to the "Five Nights at Freddy's" franchise, recapping the overall story with new twists and continuing to promote the characters in new ways.
WHAT'S IT ABOUT?
"Five Nights at Freddy's VR: Help Wanted" takes players closer than ever to the murderous mechanized monstrosities than ever before. After years of mishaps, mayhem, and even murders, Fazbear Entertainment has decided to cash in on its reputation, courtesy of "The Freddy Fazbear Virtual Experience," a virtual game that allows players to relive the events said to have taken place at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza and its related locations.
Once completed, the game will give players the opportunity to experience the urban legend firsthand in a fun, safe environment. But beta testing needs to be completed before the game goes to the public. You're the lucky new beta tester responsible for checking the software for glitches and reporting any lingering bugs. Unfortunately, there's more going on than there seems in this virtual world. Evil forces have found their way in, providing a literal ghost in the machine. It's not long before you realize this isn't just a game anymore. It's a fight for your sanity and for your very survival. In here, "Game Over" takes on a whole new and deadly meaning.
IS IT ANY GOOD?
"Five Nights at Freddy's VR: Help Wanted" serves as a sort of demented mix tape of the previous games, bringing players closer to the jump scares than ever before. The stories have slight alterations due to the idea that this VR game is based on urban legends and skewed perspectives from reports. "Five Nights at Freddy's" biggest draw has always been the tension of waiting for the unexpected, and this story element sets players up a false sense of familiarity that quickly crumbles as things unfold.
"Help Wanted" makes fantastic use of the VR environment to create a truly immersive (and terrifying) experience. Gameplay's simple and relatively intuitive, and the puzzles in and of themselves aren't particularly difficult. But trying to perform those actions and solve those puzzles with the looming fear that the proverbial boogeyman is lurking in the shadows is where the real challenge lies. You can't help but constantly look over your shoulder as you try to fix key systems, solve puzzles, recover logs, and simply stay alive.
The fact that the world exists all around you this time makes that feeling of dread even more real. Most of the time, it genuinely feels like you're isolated and trapped, and you almost forget that you can take off the VR headset to escape back into the real world. It all comes together to make "Five Nights at Freddy's VR: Help Wanted" the best entry yet in the FNAF series, and one of the most hair-raising VR experiences to date.
RATING AND CONTENT
Recommended for ages 15 and older
Quality: 5 out of 5
Positive messages: 0 out of 5
Positive role models: 0 out of 5
Ease of play: 4 out of 5
Violence: 3 out of 5
Sex: 0 out of 5
Language: 0 out of 5
Drinking, drugs, and smoking: 0 out of 5
Consumerism: 1 out of 5
GAME DETAILS
Platforms: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, PlayStation VR
Price: $29.99
Developer: Scott Cawthon
Release date: May 28, 2019
Genre: Survival horror
ESRB rating: T for fantasy violence
Common Sense Media is an independent nonprofit organization offering unbiased ratings and trusted advice to help families make smart media and technology choices.
(c)2019 Common Sense Media
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
