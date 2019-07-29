Parents need to know that "Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order" is an action/adventure game available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. Players take on the roles of various icons from the vast stable of heroes and villains of the Marvel Comics universe, teaming up to defeat a cosmic threat to all of reality. The game's roster features a widely diverse cast of positive characters with a range of different powers, abilities, and personalities, all putting differences aside and working together for the sake of a greater purpose. Comic book style combat is constant, with lots of flashy and spectacular visual effects, but little to no blood or graphic violence. Some of the characters' costumes can be a bit revealing and suggestive, like their comic book counterparts. Extra downloadable content, including additional characters, costumes, and story content will also be available for purchase for the game via a Season Pass add-on.
WHAT'S IT ABOUT?
In "Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order," the heroes of the Marvel Universe must band together to save humanity and the entire universe from a threat of cataclysmic proportions. The Mad Titan Thanos and his cult of Black Order followers are on a quest to collect the Infinity Stones, six cosmically powered gems that grant their users dominion over a specific aspect of all existence. After a chance encounter with the Guardians of the Galaxy, the Stones have now found their way to Earth. Now it's up to you to assemble your team of heroes from across the Marvel Universe and recover each of the Infinity Stones before they fall into the wrong hands, facing off against a Who's Who of Marvel villains in the process. Players will choose from a roster of more than thirty Marvel heroes, each bringing their own unique skills, powers, and team abilities to the fray. You'll sync up your powers with teammates and execute powerful Epic moves that can turn the tide of battle in your favor. Gamers can play solo or, in true comic book form, team-up with up to four friends in local or online co-op play. With stakes this high, you'll need all the help you can get.
IS IT ANY GOOD?
It's been a long time coming for comic book fans, but after a decade-long hiatus, a new entry in the "Marvel Ultimate Alliance" series has risen from the ashes. "Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order" isn't just a rehash of the previous games, though. Instead, a lot of work has gone into taking everything that fans loved about the franchise, polishing it up, adding some new and original twists on that formula, and cranking it all up to eleven to deliver an adventure that's not only the best entry of the series to date, but also a game that earns a spot as one of most entertaining Marvel games in recent memory and a must-have title for the Nintendo Switch.
While the game is fantastic in single player, it's even better when shared with friends in via local or co-op play. Syncing moves together for Synergy attacks between characters adds a new layer to the gameplay and, in multiplayer, encourages players to communicate and work together. Different characters interact with one another in different ways too, including different dialogues, Synergies, and team bonuses. This variety of options gives fans plenty of ways to play and reasons to experiment with different character combinations. From top to bottom, "Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order" is just about everything a Marvel fan could ask for.
RATING AND CONTENT
Recommended for ages 14 and older
Quality: 5 out of 5
Positive messages: 4 out of 5
Positive role models: 4 out of 5
Ease of play: 4 out of 5
Violence: 3 out of 5
Sex: 1 out of 5
Language: 0 out of 5
Drinking, drugs, and smoking: 0 out of 5
Consumerism: 4 out of 5
GAME DETAILS
Platforms: Nintendo Switch
Price: $59.99
Developer: Nintendo
Release date: July 19, 2019
Genre: Action/Adventure
ESRB rating: T for mild blood, mild suggestive themes, violence
