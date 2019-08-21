Aug. 21-- Aug. 21--YAKIMA, Wash. -- Courted by major-college programs all across the country two years ago as sophomores, Davis' Henry Gargus and Selah's Carter Young lived up to all the hype that status created.
Gargus and Young were named the Class 4A and 2A players of the year, respectively, on the All-State teams released Tuesday by the Washington State Baseball Coaches Association.
Winning his second state championship in four years, Selah's Mike Archer was named 2A coach of the year.
Gargus, who played a portion of the summer season with the Yakima Valley Pippins, is now at Stanford while Young has moved on to Vanderbilt, which won the NCAA national title in June.
Young was joined by teammate Dylan Bishop in the 2A All-State team, while Ellensburg had a trio of selections in Jadon Bugni, Brady Helgeson and Tyler Polacek.
Bishop is headed to Whitworth, while the Bulldogs' threesome will be represented at Washington State (Bugni), Columbia Basin (Polacek) and Phoenix (Helgeson).
Zillah made an impact on the 1A All-State team with Brian Calhoun, Ben Kibbe and Kobe Nishi all selected.