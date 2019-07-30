July 30-- Jul. 30--A natural gas leak closed the Olympia Transit Center for about an hour Tuesday morning, according to the Olympia Fire Department.
Olympia fire crews responded to the downtown bus station about 9:20 a.m. after a construction crew in the area damaged a gas line with a backhoe, Fire Chief Greg Wright said.
No injuries were reported, Wright said. However, during the leak some people in the area were told to shelter in place, he said.
Puget Sound Energy crews capped the damaged line and the transit center reopened about 10:30 a.m., Wright said.