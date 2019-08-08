Aug. 08-- Aug. 8--Already penciled in on Tuesday, the general election field for the Spokane Public Schools board was etched in stone Wednesday night after additional votes were tabulated.
In the race for Position 1, Katey Treloar almost doubled her lead over Brian Trimble and set up a November showdown with Nikki Lockwood.
Lockwood had 12,302 votes, or 36.6%, compared with 11,299, or 33.6%, for Treloar as of Wednesday evening.
Trimble had 9,728, or 28.9%.
Treloar led Trimble by about 800 votes Tuesday night, when initial votes were tallied.
While most votes had been tabulated by late Wednesday, about 17,400 votes remain to be counted, according to Spokane County Elections Office.
In Position 2, Jenny Slagle continued to outpoll any of the candidates in the three races. On Wednesday evening, Slagle was up to 13,523 votes, or 41.71%.
Second-place Kelli MacFarlane wasn't far behind, with 11,923, for 36.8%, while Luc Jasmin III had 6,668, or 20.51%.
The Position 4 race also was little affected, with Erin Georgen polling 12,287, or 38.0%, compared with Kevin Morrison, who had 11,887 votes or 36.3%.
Bill Baxley remained in third with 7,834 votes, or 24.23%.