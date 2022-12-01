RENTON — In the wake of maybe the Seahawks' most disappointing loss of the 2022 season Sunday — 40-34 to the downtrodden Raiders in overtime — Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith wasted no time saying he'd shoulder whatever blame anyone wanted to give him.

"When I was in college, a coach told me about the difference between a finger pointer and a thumb pointer," Smith said in an answer to the first question he received in his postgame news conference. "I've always vowed to be a thumb pointer. I'm going to look at myself hard in the mirror, watch this film, see where I can get better and help this team win games."



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

