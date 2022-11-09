RENTON — Here's another reason Geno Smith has been so good, so efficient, so smooth leading the first-place Seahawks: fashion.
Yes, what he wears during games matters. Just ask his coach.
The day after Smith's near-flawless finish sparked Seattle's come-from-behind win at Arizona on Sunday, the 6-3 team's fourth consecutive victory, coach Pete Carroll said the play-card wristband the quarterback wears in games has made the NFL's fourth-highest scoring offense smoother and better.
Smith wears a card on his left forearm that has offensive coordinator Shane Waldron's play calls on it. It's categorized by a code. Waldron gives the quarterback a one-word code, a number or whatever, through the league's quarterback-play caller wireless communications system.
"If you notice, Geno's going off the wristband, and that's a big help," Carroll told KIRO-AM radio Monday. "It's smoothed things out, sped things up, cleaned things up."
A Seahawks quarterback wearing a plays wristband is new. Russell Wilson did not wear one, not in any of his 10 seasons leading Seattle's offense.
"We never did that before," Carroll said on KIRO Monday.
Why not?
"There was resistance to that," Carroll said, interestingly, "so we didn't do that before."
Carroll said the wristband is part of Smith "getting everything he can get out of Shane. That's a really important part of it."
And Waldron is getting everything great of out Smith.
Smith has the NFL's highest completion percentage (73.1). It's the fifth-highest rate by a regularly starting quarterback through the first nine games of a season in league history. Only Drew Brees (three times) and Tom Brady have started a season more on-target.
Smith plays Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) Sunday in the first NFL game in Germany. Smith, Brady and Derek Carr are the only quarterbacks since 1950 with a completion rate of at least 70% in each of their team's first four games.
Smith, the 10-year veteran and seven-year backup for four teams before this season, has set his career high with 15 touchdown passes, fourth-most in the league, against just four interceptions. Smith is the NFL's third-highest-rated passer (107.2 passer rating). He is sixth in the league in yards and sixth in completions.
A more efficient, effective Seahawks offense
The play-card wristband is about efficiency.
An efficient communications system between plays leads to smoother operations, smoother play calls — and a smoother offense.
The Seahawks have three delay-of-game penalties through nine games of the 17-game regular season. They had eight fouls for delay of game last season.
But it's more than avoiding 5-yard penalties.
The play card on the wrist allows Smith to be more efficient relaying the plays to his teammates and getting them out of the huddle. He's often done it with more than 15 seconds remaining on the 40-second play clock. That's time in which Waldron can remind through the quarterback's headset of reads, what to look for from a defense in that situation, tip him off to alignments they are seeing coming up to the ball, whatever.
By league rule the communication systems goes silent with 15 seconds remaining on the play clock before each snap.
Waldron says it's not that Smith couldn't or wouldn't call the plays without the wristband. It would just take longer, and thus take time and efficiency away from the process between plays and leading up to the snap.
"It's not for Geno's ability to call the plays. It's really for the quick transition from me giving him the play, so I don't have to regurgitate the entire thing and then he has to do it again.
"It's been something that's been helpful through the course of this year, just through the communication standpoint."