SPORTS-FBN-GIANTS-SEAHAWKS-8-SE

Geno Smith wears the Seahawks plays on his wrist, a change from Russell Wilson's decision not to use the play-calling aide. 

RENTON — Here's another reason Geno Smith has been so good, so efficient, so smooth leading the first-place Seahawks: fashion.

Yes, what he wears during games matters. Just ask his coach.

SPORTS-FBN-CALKINS-COLUMN-GET

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith looks for an open receiver against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter a preseason game at AT&T Stadium on Aug. 26, in Arlington, Texas.


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?