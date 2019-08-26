Aug. 26-- Aug. 26--Dixie Hotaling, a volunteer with Chelatchie Prairie Railroad, offered passengers her typical rundown of the ride ahead -- views of livestock, creeks, trees and a beaver pond; a stop at Moulton Station and a few seconds passing through a pitch-black tunnel. On Sunday, however, she also issued a warning: a nearby convenience store had recently been robbed.
"There's rumor that the Chelatchie Prairie Gang is in town," Hotaling said.
Passengers seemed more intrigued than concerned. Each summer, the railroad stages a western-style "train robbery," during which more than a dozen outlaws hold up a locomotive, grabbing as much as they can from passengers before the sheriff and deputies arrive on horseback.
The tradition began around 13 years ago. Dana Bourn, one of the creators of the robbery, hosted 27 actors and other volunteers -- some of whom came from out of the area and spent nights in tents -- this weekend at his Yacolt home.
"The basic idea is to rob the thing, make a lot of noise and harass the passengers," Bourn said. "It's a one-of-a-kind robbery."
Passengers who board the diesel train at the station in Yacolt, 207 Railroad Ave., received a beaded necklace and plastic coin -- at least for a few minutes. The bronze-colored coin features a pirate's skull on one side and a treasure chest on the other.