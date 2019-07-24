NEW YORK _ Pat Shurmur said on Wednesday that GM Dave Gettleman spoke to Odell Beckham Jr. after trading the star receiver to Cleveland in March.
And the head coach said he also tried to get in touch with Beckham but was unsuccessful because OBJ was out of the country.
Shurmur was answering questions about Beckham on Wednesday in the wake of OBJ saying that he felt "disrespected" by Gettleman and Shurmur.
"I really don't have any reaction, other than I know when the trade was made, we felt like we went through it in a professional way," Shurmur said. "He was out of the country at the time when it happened, and we made efforts to get in touch with him. I know Dave (Gettleman) actually did speak to him, and I made efforts to get in touch with him, both through phone and text. But he was out of the country."
"But listen, I've said it all along," Shurmur added. "We're hopeful that he can go to Cleveland and help them win football games and play good football. So that's really the gist of it."
Beckham had told GQ that "I felt disrespected ... they weren't even man enough to even sit me down to my face and tell me what's going on. But then to be texted by your coach and be like, 'Oh, yeah, I heard the news.' Yeah, you heard the news? It happened because of you. The reason I'm gone is because of you."
The Giants opened their first training camp since 2014 without Beckham on Wednesday, but his presence won't be dissipating any time soon.
___
(c)2019 New York Daily News
Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.