SAN FRANCISCO _ Manager Bruce Bochy knows that if the San Francisco Giants are going to stay in contention for a National League wild card spot they will have to pile up victories at Oracle Park, starting with the eight-game homestand that began Monday night.
"This is where you play well and where you win ballgames," Bochy said before the opener against the Washington Nationals that sets the table for subsequent home series against Philadelphia and Oakland.
"We're going to have to play good ball against these teams."
This wasn't what the Giants' skipper had in mind.
Two hot Giants pitchers _ starter Jeff Samardzija and reliever Sam Coonrod _ struggled through five laborious innings and the Nationals took a 4-0 victory in front of 32,366 fans.
The Giants (56-57), who began the night 2 { games out of the second wild card, lost for the seventh time in 11 games and fell below .500 for the first time since July 20.
The Nationals put a run on the board in the top of the third when Adam Eaton scored all the way from first on a long single into the right-center field gap by Anthony Rendon.
Samardzija, who was 4-1 with a 2.09 earned run average in July, got out of the inning without further harm. But he was gone after 98 pitches and four innings, replaced by Coonrod, who had allowed just one hit in his previous seven inning over seven outings.
Coonrod walked the bases loaded and allowed one run on a balk. Matt Adams then hit a high fly to right-center, which neither Kevin Pillar nor Steven Duggar could locate, resulting in a cheap RBI double and a 3-0 score.
Coonrod left after making 39 pitches in one inning.
Washington completed its scoring in the ninth, when the Giants failed to defend a double-steal play, with Juan Soto beating the relay home.
Pillar probably saved two runs with a spectacular diving catch in the second inning. Samardzija had walked the first two batters of the inning and one out later Kurt Suzuki drove a screaming line drive into the left-center field gap, which Pillar speared after going parallel to the ground.
