The curse of Odell Beckham Jr. is upon the Giants.
Starting wide receiver Golden Tate is appealing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance enhancing substance policy.
Tate, 30, who signed a four-year, $37.5 million contract with the Giants that includes $23 million guaranteed in March, blamed the failed test on fertility treatment.
"This past April, during the offseason, my wife and I decided to see a specialist for fertility planning," Tate wrote in a statement he released via social media. "I started the treatment prescribed to me and just days later I discovered it contained an ingredient that is on the league's banned substance list."
Tate said he immediately stopped the treatment and reported the issue to the league's independent administrator of the league's PED policy.
He added that he contacted all relevant parties _ including his coaches and GM _ before the failed test was even confirmed.
"Per NFL protocol, an initial suspension was imminent, but myself and the Giants organization are confident in the facts, and eagerly await my appeal to put this behind us," Tate added.
He then vowed to not let his appeal be a distraction to the team.
But the Giants' trade of Beckham to Cleveland already has haunted them from the jump of training camp with a rash of injuries and now controversy, too.
Tate is appealing this suspension. Corey Coleman tore his ACL in Thursday's first practice. Sterling Shepard fractured his left thumb on Thursday and is out indefinitely.
Fifth-round rookie draft pick Darius Slayton pulled his hamstring in Tuesday's rookie practice and hasn't participated with the full team yet. Reserve Brittan Golden hurt his groin in Friday's practice. Undrafted rookie Alex Wesley opened camp on the physically unable to perform list.
The only receivers healthy and devoid of controversy as of early Saturday morning, therefore, were Cody Latimer, Bennie Fowler, Russell Shepard, Alonzo Russell, and Da'Mari Scott.
___
The Giants signed fifth-year veteran T.J. Jones and 2018 Giant practice squadder Amba Etta-Tawo on Saturday after a morning workout to reinforce their devastated receiving corps.
They worked out four receivers total. The group also included Northwestern rookie Flynn Nagel.
Jones, 27, made 64 catches for 814 yards and four touchdowns in his first four NFL seasons with the Detroit Lions.
Etta-Tawo, 25, was in camp with the Giants last summer, briefly on their practice squad, and played in the spring for the Birmingham Iron of the now-defunct Alliance of American Football League.
___
(c)2019 New York Daily News
Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.