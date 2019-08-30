NEW YORK _ Gio Urshela is not worried about getting enough at-bats to qualify for the batting title. He's more interested in being ready for at-bats in October. The Yankees' third baseman was placed on the injured list with a strained groin Friday, but is confident he will be able to return as soon as his 10 days are up.
The Yankees are fairly confident as well.
"That's my read. I think Sunday in Boston would be the first day he's eligible, and I'm looking at it as it's a real possibility," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before the series opener against the A's at Yankee Stadium. "It feels like something that's probably a few days, but with an off day (Thursday) and an off day coming (Thursday) and just the time of year it is, he's a little banged up anyway, so it's probably the best thing for him and for us to do this now and make sure this doesn't become a lingering issue."
Urshela, who is hitting .370 in 114 games this season, is 35 at-bats shy of qualifying for the batting title. This 10-day stint on the injured list could cost him a chance at the honor. He shrugged it off.
"It's more important to win games," Urshela said.
The third baseman said that he is comfortable with the Yankees taking it cautiously with him.
"It's getting better, but I don't want to force it or anything. I don't want it to get worse. The next couple days," Urshela said.
With him on the IL, DJ LeMahieu, who currently leads all qualifiers for the batting title with a .335 batting average heading into Friday night, will play third for the bulk of the next 10 days.
