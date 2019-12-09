Art On the Avenues
Beauty of Bronze | Requested $10,000
It's hard to imagine Wenatchee without its art, but for 15 years we've asked fifth graders to try during the Beauty of Bronze (BOB) field days. We ask them to think about the role art should play in their personal lives and community as we introduce them to the Numerica Performing Arts Center, sculptor Kevin Pettelle and their own artistic abilities. They sketch sculptures at Art on the Avenues' Sculpture Garden at Riverfront Park, they work in small groups to make large sculptures out of natural materials in the Andy Goldsworthy Challenge, and they make their own small sculptures out of wax which we cast into bronze — our largest expense — and exhibit them at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center. "You taught me so many things, like how to balance a sculpture," a student wrote to Kevin Pettelle. "This is a great gift." We need your help to give this gift to fifth graders in 2020. BOB is funded by grants and contributions from people like you. A gift of $30 will cast one student sculpture. Please include us in your holiday giving.
Cashmere Food Bank
Feeding Our Community | Requested $4,000
The Cashmere Food Bank has provided crucial food security to the greater Cashmere community for over 30 years. The food bank currently serves 140 families a month, and this number continues to grow. A father of a family of six recently shared that "always at the end of the month, food stamps run out. The food bank fills in the gap, especially for our 3-month and 5-year old children." Your donation will help continue this vital service to families, children, senior citizens and homeless individuals in our community. The food bank is run entirely by volunteers. Your donation will go towards operational costs including our first phone line, computer and website, and other critical infrastructure that will help feed those in need in our community.
Chelan Douglas County Volunteer Attorney Services
"Justice for All" through Community Outreach | Requested $15,000
Struggling in poverty shouldn't mean struggling for justice. You can ease the burden for families struggling to make ends meet and clear a path to justice. CDCVAS has been providing free civil legal help since 2002. For every person who's been helped, there are countless more who face their legal problems alone, feeling afraid and unsure where to turn. Your gift enables meaningful outreach to those facing overwhelming barriers and geographic isolation. You can ease the struggle by clearing the path to legal help. For a man like José, "justice for all" means his little guy gets to spend more time bonding with his dad and learning that second chances are real.
Children's Home Society of Washington
Giving Students a Better Chance | Requested $11,000
John was a student at WestSide High School. He was also a parent. He suffered from depression and suicidal thoughts. He had a criminal record, and other barriers that kept him from performing well in high school. He was on the road to dropping out until he began the Readiness to Learn program. RTL helps remove social/emotional barriers for students who have been identified by school staff as needing a higher level of support to reduce their chances for dropping out of school. By participating in this program, students show improved behavior and attendance, reduced suspensions, and are less likely to dropout. Through the program, John was referred to mental health services and truancy intervention. An RTL instructor worked directly with John throughout the school year and summer months, supporting him academically, as a parent and through his court proceedings. Later, John asked about taking another RTL course so that he could "freshen up" and take a leadership role in the class. Your donation will help students like John, giving him and others a better chance at graduating high school and building a brighter path for the future.
Conservation Northwest
conservationnw.org | Requested $7,000
Okanogan Wildlife Crossing Campaign: Saving Lives on Highway 97
Highway 97 between Tonasket and Riverside is one of the most dangerous places in Washington for people and wildlife. Here, the highway divides the path of Washington's largest herd of migratory mule deer, resulting in over 350 collisions annually between motorists and deer. That's nearly one deer killed per day! But you can stop this senseless loss of life. Your donation will help us develop a wildlife crossing under Highway 97 near Tonasket. The wildlife crossing will allow mule deer and other animals to travel safely under the highway, while protecting almost 2 million motorists annually. Please donate today to save travelers great and small on Highway 97.
Green Okanogan
Keep Recycling GOing Strong | Requested $3,000
With the support of our community, Green Okanogan opened GO Recycle and the GO Again Thrift Store in 2015. Since that time we have recycled almost 1 million pounds of material. Despite our success, this is a difficult time in the recycling industry with recycling prices at an all-time low. Your support will help us meet staff needs, general operational support, and allow us to make much needed improvements to our existing infrastructure — like replacing our dilapidated line canopy. With your donation, we will keep recycling GOing strong in North Okanogan County.
Source: Community Foundation of North Central Washington