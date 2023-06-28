Almost, Maine rehearsal
At a rehearsal for "Almost, Maine" at Riverside Playhouse, directors watch the actors on stage from a table to give notes. From left, Laura Clifton, Seth Gamble, Terra Sokol and Rachel Powers. 

WENATCHEE — The play “Almost, Maine” by John Cariani is the second most produced play in North American high schools since premiering in 2004, National Public Radio reported in 2022. It has contemporary parts for up to 18 actors to play nine short love stories.

A production by Music Theatre of Wenatchee puts the spotlight on the directors. A group of 11 directors and assistant directors each take charge of one short scene in the play as the key part of a directing workshop.

A rehearsal of "Almost, Maine" in the lobby of Riverside Playhouse for the scene "Seeing the Thing" with, from left, Alee McGee, Josey Meats, Lauren Loebsack and Woody J. Lotts. 


