WENATCHEE — The play “Almost, Maine” by John Cariani is the second most produced play in North American high schools since premiering in 2004, National Public Radio reported in 2022. It has contemporary parts for up to 18 actors to play nine short love stories.
A production by Music Theatre of Wenatchee puts the spotlight on the directors. A group of 11 directors and assistant directors each take charge of one short scene in the play as the key part of a directing workshop.
“Essentially, it is a play that all takes place in the same 10-15 minute period in the same town. It’s eight different couples all at the same 15 minutes in the evening in the same town of Almost, Maine,” said Cynthia Brown, workshop facilitator.
Three performances are at Riverside Playhouse, 233 B N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, at 7:30 p.m. July 6-8. Tickets cost $18 each and are available online at mtow.org.
At a rehearsal last week, the actors practiced their memorization skills for the first time off-script. The dialogue in the play is very realistic. Characters communicate in a quick, natural way by interjecting ideas and interrupting each other conversationally.
Actor John Merritt said he is trying to remember when to say the small lines: “What?” “What–?” “I don’t…” and “I don’t understand,” in scene four with Brown, who also acts.
Marissa Collins is the assistant director for the scene “Getting It Back,” as well as an actor in the scene “Sad and Glad.” Merritt said in the play’s love stories “some are finding each other, some are losing each other.”
“It’s definitely about love — the good, the bad, the lovely, the beautiful, definitely adorable,” Collins said.
The setting of “Almost, Maine” is a made-up place, rurally set 38 miles to the nearest emergency room. The characters know each other well, maybe too well, as some are married and some long friendships turn into falling in or out of love.
“It’s not highfalutin’,” said director Josey Meats to his actors, Aaron Mitchel and Caleb Seims in the scene “They Fell.” Assistant director Alee McGee said they had knee pads to practice the physical falls in the scene.
“They Fell” has two guys, best friends, sitting in lawn chairs on a Friday night swapping stories about who had the “baddest date of all time.”
The first scene “My Heart” has a woman (Terra Sokol) holding her broken heart in a paper bag while waiting to see the Northern Lights. Director Rachel Powers focused on the stage blocking (directions for how and where the actors should move), including entrances, pacing back and forth and hugs.
“We can do this until it feels good,” Powers said, patiently encouraging her actors during rehearsal as they worked to develop their characters, memorize lines and remember blocking.
As adult students in the directing workshop, the directors are also doing every single backstage job, including set construction, costumes, props, set painting and house management.
“If you want to do community theater, that’s how you do it,” Brown said, “Doing the show is kind of the course.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone