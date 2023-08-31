Shelby Dronen, center, as the Ghost of Christmas Past, uses a funnel to change her voice as she tells Scrooge, played by Brian Higgins, at right, to behave himself in the 2018 production of "Old Time Radio Show" at Numerica Performing Arts Center.
WENATCHEE — Two theaters are holding open auditions for three winter shows.
An audition for Numerica Performing Arts Center’s “Old Time Radio Show” production of “It’s a Wonderful Life” is 6-10 p.m. on Sept. 11 at 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee.
Joint auditions for Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s upcoming productions of “A Twisted Christmas Carol” and “An Inspector Calls” are 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Sept. 13 and 14 at Riverside Playhouse, 233 B N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee.
“Old Time Radio Show” is a 1940s style radio hour broadcast on KPQ from a live performance on stage. Dani Schafer-Clocke directs and James Wallace directs the foley sounds. The show is on Dec. 19 with rehearsals on Wednesday nights.
Those auditioning for “It’s a Wonderful Life” must come prepared to read and to sing eight to 10 bars of a favorite Christmas carol.
“A Twisted Christmas Carol,” directed by Mike Magnotti, shows Nov. 30 to Dec. 16. The spoof on the Charles Dickens’ classic is set in Texas and stars a trucker in a coma visited by the ghost of Christmas past, present and future.
“An Inspector Calls,” directed by Terry Sloan, shows from Jan. 25 to Feb. 3. J.B. Priestley’s play revolves around an apparent suicide investigation during an engagement celebration.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone