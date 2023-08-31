Actors audition for this year's 'Old Time Radio Show'
Shelby Dronen, center, as the Ghost of Christmas Past, uses a funnel to change her voice as she tells Scrooge, played by Brian Higgins, at right, to behave himself in the 2018 production of "Old Time Radio Show" at Numerica Performing Arts Center.

WENATCHEE — Two theaters are holding open auditions for three winter shows.

An audition for Numerica Performing Arts Center’s “Old Time Radio Show” production of “It’s a Wonderful Life” is 6-10 p.m. on Sept. 11 at 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

