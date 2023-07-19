Night Market on the ave

The first Night Market on the Ave was in December 2022 and featured live music outside The Morris Building by Welcome Strangers, a band with Sergio Cuevas, Sean Horst and Seth Garrido. 

WENATCHEE — The second Night Market on The Ave is a “little dream project” of Suzanna Walker of Garden Vintage, a local online business. She produced the event with Josh Thaut, owner of Norwood Wine Bar.

The market, featuring 20 vendors, is an arts and makers and community focused event at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Palouse Street and Orondo Avenue block of Wenatchee Avenue.



