WENATCHEE — The second Night Market on The Ave is a “little dream project” of Suzanna Walker of Garden Vintage, a local online business. She produced the event with Josh Thaut, owner of Norwood Wine Bar.
The market, featuring 20 vendors, is an arts and makers and community focused event at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Palouse Street and Orondo Avenue block of Wenatchee Avenue.
The first Night Market on The Ave happened on the sidewalks by Norwood Wine Bar on a cold day last December, but 200-300 people attended.
This year, the market moves off the sidewalks and into the street. It is an adult event for ages 21 and older only.
“We want it to be that you walk around with your drink in a mix of art show and bar,” Walker said.
Norwood will serve from its menu of Washington wines, and Hellbent Brewing Company features beers. A food truck from Blue Skies Food Shack will sell grub, as well as A Pizza Shop and The Little Pineapple Sweet Treats.
Live music by Portland-based DJ Stray will fill the air. Adrian Xavier also will play as a reggae artist out of Seattle.
“We want to keep it community and artist focused, so we aren’t charging an entry fee and we didn’t charge any artists, makers or vendors a participation fee. We want it to be about them showing their work and keeping money,” Walker said.
